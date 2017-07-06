With hometown dates around the corner, Rachel Lindsay‘s journey to find love is taking a serious turn.

In an exclusive sneak peek at Monday’s episode of The Bachelorette, the Dallas native expresses her concerns with top contender Bryan Abasolo after a seemingly perfect date together.

“He is such a catch,” says Lindsay, 31. “He is such an amazing person — and that’s the part that scares me. I don’t understand why he’s still single. This is why I think Bryan is too good to be true.”

During their one-on-one date, Abasolo opens up about his past relationships, what went wrong and the fears that followed.

“It was eerily similar to what we have going on,” Abasolo says of his last relationship. “It was passionate and hot and heavy in a short amount of time. Looking back on it, it was maybe a little too much, too early. Hence my fear a little bit of what we have going on. That’s why I’m a little scared going into [hometown dates] next week. The last time I introduced somebody I felt as strongly for, we broke up shortly thereafter. Literally this could happen once again. It’s something that’s in the back of my mind and scares me a little bit.”

The 37-year-old chiropractor caught Lindsay’s attention from the very beginning after surprising her with a steamy kiss that earned him the First Impression Rose.

Big thanks to @therachlindsay for taking me on one of the greatest dates of my life! #thebachelorette A post shared by Dr. Bryan Abasolo (@thebryanabasolo) on Jun 26, 2017 at 7:26pm PDT

But, is the First Impression enough to last?

“Meeting somebody’s family is very, very serious,” she says. “I feel like I need to understand him more and where he comes from, what his family is like, what they’re going to think of me and will they be accepting of me. I have some important questions before I can hand out that rose.”

With six men left, the stakes are raising and tensions are ratcheting up.

“There will be two gut-wrenching goodbyes [in the next episode],” Lindsay said in her exclusive PEOPLE blog. “My emotions reach an all-time high, so prepare yourselves to see me breakdown like I never have before.”

The Bachelorette airs Mondays (8 p.m. ET) on ABC.