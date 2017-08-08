Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay & Bryan Abasolo Open Up About Wedding Plans & How Many Kids They Want!

The Bachelorette EXCLUSIVE! Rachel Lindsay opens up about how she knew Bryan Abasolo was “the one” despite her love for Peter Kraus. Subscribe now for an inside look at their plans to wed — and have many kids — only in PEOPLE!

Bachelorette star Rachel Lindsay and her fiancé Bryan Abasolo aren’t wasting any time when it comes to planning their future together.

While the couple, who got engaged on Monday night’s Bachelorette finale, haven’t set a wedding date yet, they have a timeline in mind.

“There is a general time of a year that we want to do it,” Abasolo, 37, tells PEOPLE in this week’s cover story. “End of next year, early 2019. She definitely wants a winter wedding.”

The reality stars also agree they want children — although they don’t see eye to eye on how many. “I like three. She wants four,” the chiropractor says.

Chimes in Lindsay, “I think we’d have pretty babies!”

For now, the newly engaged pair is trying to figure out where to live. “I’m in Miami. She’s in Dallas,” Abasolo explains. “We love L.A. We just want to be together.”

The Texas-based lawyer, 32, reaffirms that they want to relocate soon. “We’re not a fan of long distance,” she says. “There’s just no definitive place for us as of yet.”

In the meantime, the duo will spend time in both of their hometowns, starting with an engagement party in each city. (Lindsay’s Bachelor season 21 costar Astrid Loch hinted at Abasolo’s selection while discussing the parties’ locations with Entertainment Tonight last month.)

“We are having an engagement party in Dallas first, and then we’re going to hang out with my family,” Lindsay tells PEOPLE. “Then I’m taking him to Houston, which is where my extended family is. Then we’re going to Miami and we’re having an engagement party. We’re going to be busy!”