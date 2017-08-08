You'll Be Surprised Who Rachel Lindsay & Bryan Abasolo Want as the Next Bachelor (Sorry, Dean! No Dice, Peter!)

The Bachelorette EXCLUSIVE! Rachel Lindsay opens up about how she knew Bryan Abasolo was “the one” despite her love for Peter Kraus. Subscribe now for an inside look at their plans to wed — and have many kids — only in PEOPLE!

Between #TeamDean and #TeamPeter, fans of the franchise are waiting with bated breath to find out who the next Bachelor is — but Rachel Lindsay and her fiancé Bryan Abasolo are throwing their own pick into the mix.

During a Tuesday appearance on Good Morning America, the newly engaged Bachelorette couple revealed who they want to lead the next season of The Bachelor — and it’s definitely not who you might expect.

“I think we agree on this one,” said Lindsay, 32, revealing that she and Abasolo, 37, are both rooting for her castaway Alex Bordyukov, a 28-year-old information systems supervisor who can solve a Rubik’s cube in minutes.

“He’s just quirky — fun personality, funky dresser,” said Abasolo. “He’s really smart, he has a really high IQ and I just think it would make an interesting season.”



“America didn’t see enough of him,” added Lindsay. “Alex was great.”

For more on Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay’s engagement to Bryan Abasolo, including their thoughts on their big debut and plan for the future, pick up this week’s issue of PEOPLE, on newsstands Friday

The newly engaged couple also appeared on Live with Kelly & Ryan, where they touched on how many kids they want (he wants three, she wants four), where they’re going to live (“somewhere together”) and whether she’ll be taking his last name, which she confirmed she would be.

But of course, host (and Bachelor superfan) Ryan Seacrest couldn’t let the pair go without asking about Lindsay’s runner-up Peter Kraus, whom she parted ways with in a heart-wrenching scene the night before getting engaged to Abasolo — after Kraus made it clear he wasn’t ready to propose just yet.

“It’s so funny to me,” she said when Seacrest asked for her response to fans who claimed she only chose Abasolo because he was willing to give her a ring.

“I’ve never been one to settle or be desperate for anything — that’s why I was 32 and still single,” she said. “So when people say stuff like ‘Bryan was the runner-up,’ I’m like, no. I think you can clearly see that I had a lot of love for Bryan and that he was the one for me. I never would have chosen a ring.”

Watch People Cover Story – Bachelorette Finale: Rachel Lindsay , available now, on the new People/Entertainment Weekly Network ( PEN ) . Go to PEOPLE.com/PEN , or download the PEN app on your favorite mobile or connected TV device.

Lindsay confirmed that Kraus tried to reach out to her after they said their goodbyes, but she shut it down.

“That was a closed chapter for me,” she said. “My focus was Bryan, I chose Bryan for a reason. I didn’t want to reopen things — Peter had his chance.”

Live with Kelly & Ryan airs weekdays (check local listings).