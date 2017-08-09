Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo‘s road to engagement unfolded in front of The Bachelorette cameras from start to finish — so is there a chance their wedding might, too?

PEOPLE Now caught up with the happy couple, and they dished on everything from wedding plans to their future bachelor and bachelorette parties.

First things first: Will Abasolo’s (notoriously protective) mom Olga help them plan their nuptials? While he was quick to shoot the idea down, Lindsay, 32, is totally fine with it.

“That’s actually not what I was going to say!” she said, laughing at her fiancé’s rapid-fire reaction. “I am open to suggestions from my mom, from his mom — she can help if she wants to.”

“They can chime in — she’s got ultimate authority, though!” said Abasolo.

And while their wedding is still quite a long way away — the two are aiming for late 2018 or early 2019 — they’re not ruling out the possibility of televising it.

“We haven’t really talked about all of that yet,” said Lindsay. “I mean, never say never …. We’ll see.”

One thing they definitely won’t be doing, however, is following in the footsteps of The Bachelor‘s Ben Higgins and his (now-ex) Lauren Bushnell with a Freeform spin-off.

“I don’t want to,” said Lindsay. “I don’t want cameras in our lives again so quickly. I want to get the time to [get] to know him. It’s been great, these three months without the cameras being involved in our relationship. And so I want to continue on that.”

Abasolo agrees, but he’s definitely more open to the idea than Lindsay, adding with a playful nudge that it could happen, “maybe down the line.”

As for their bachelor/ette parties, the two are confident that hers will be much crazier.

“He’s misunderstood,” she said of her fiancé with a laugh. “He’s not the big partier ‘Rico Suave’ that everybody is trying to make him out to be. That’s all me — I’m the wild one.”

“Remember, I’m 37 years old!” said Abasolo. “All my friends are married with kids. How much fun can they really have at this point?”

Lindsay, on the other hand, says she has “more details about my bachelorette party than I do my actual wedding.”

“I’ve been planning this for years! All I can say is it’ll be a week long,” she said. “I want people to come in and out. Just come as you can! Everybody will be there. My Bachelor girls, my best friends from [over the] years, maybe guys … I don’t know, we can talk about that later. I want everything!”

Abasolo, who admits he’s “more of a homebody,” said he’ll probably do “the typical Vegas weekend or whatnot.” (And if you’re curious, Lindsay’s Bachelorette runner-up Peter Kraus is definitely not invited.)

And while they’re certainly experiencing a whirlwind week of press, appearances and events, Lindsay couldn’t be happier to have Abasolo by her side.

“This day was a dream come true!” she gushed on Instagram Tuesday. “Bryan you have shown me a love that I’ve never had before. You’ve challenged me in ways I could have never imagined. This road was not easy but you have been my rock and still are my rock through it all.”

“We found love in such a public way but the depths of our love is something that only we will know and will have between each other forever,” she continued. “I would do it all over again if it led me back to you.”

“You are my better half and thank you for being just who you are and never changing for anyone,” she added. “Thank you for always taking the high road and thank you for loving me unconditionally. I love you with all of me @thebryanabasolo and more than I could ever define to you! I am so excited to spend forever with you.”