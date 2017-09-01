Bachelorette Alum Michael Nance Died of 'Multiple Drug Toxicity': Autopsy Report

Former Bachelorette contestant Michael Nance died due to multiple drug toxicity, with officials finding several substances in his system at the time of his death, PEOPLE confirms.

Nance had ingested cocaine, heroin, Clonazepam and Gabapentin shortly before his death, according to an autopsy report obtained by PEOPLE from the Travis County Office of the Medical Examiner. It also stated Nance had a history of opiate abuse and anxiety. His death has been ruled an accident.

Nance — who competed on Emily Maynard‘s season 8 of The Bachelorette in 2012 — was found unresponsive in Austin, Texas, on May 28. He was rushed to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. Officials at the time said they did not expect foul play. He was 31.

The report revealed that the man was found with lacerations on his right forearm and neck.

Nance appeared on the ABC reality series when he was 26, working as a rehab counselor, and revealed in his Bachelorette introduction package that he had previously struggled with prescription painkillers abuse.

“I was addicted to prescription pain medicine. It all starts out fun and then somewhere along the road, it just turned into something else. It’s a vicious cycle and it ate away at me for a long time,” he said at the time. “I’m almost two years sober, now, and it’s not that easy — you have to completely change your way of living.”

In the wake of his death, many franchise alums shared kind words about the man, with Sean Lowe calling him “a sweet man with a kind soul,” and Chris Bukowski commemorating him as “a gentle man with a huge heart.”

So sad waking up to the news about Michael Nance. Such a kind heart with so much talent. Sending prayers and love to his family and friends. — Emily MaynardJohnson (@EmilyMaynard) May 30, 2017

Although he didn’t win Maynard’s heart, Nance returned to Austin, where he went on to make music for several years.

Of the troubled reality star, a Bachelorette source previously told PEOPLE that the spotlight of the show had weighed heavily on Nance.

“He was the type of guy who felt things very deeply,” the source said. “Such a sensitive guy. You’ve got to remember that I met him when he was in his mid 20s, so he was pretty directionless. I don’t know that being on TV gave him any further direction. But he had such a good aura.”