The Bachelorette's Rachel Lindsay Faces Dean Unglert in Emotional Men Tell All Encounter: 'I Did Love You'

The Bachelorette‘s Rachel Lindsay is confronting Dean Unglert about that emotional goodbye — and standing by her reasoning for admitting to falling in love with him.

In an exclusive sneak peek at Monday night’s Men Tell All special, the 32-year-old attorney from Dallas addresses why she parted ways with fan-favorite Unglert after visiting his family in Aspen, Colorado.

“It wasn’t your family,” she says. “It was just what I was going through personally, and based on that were the reasons decided to send Dean home.”

“I’m kind of still at a loss for words right now,” admits Unglert, 25. “I’m still confused about why you told me why you were falling in love with me and then I got the boot four days later.”

“I meant it,” says Lindsay. “It’s just that you had so many emotions that were new to you, and I feel like some of your feelings of love were wrapped up in that.”

“I don’t think I was taken over by emotions,” she insists. “In the moment, I did love you.”

Unglert first grabbed viewers (and Lindsay’s!) attention during a special segment on Nick Viall‘s episode of The Bachelor: Women Tell All in March, when he introduced himself to Lindsay by announcing: “I’m ready to go black and never go back.”

Though he was the youngest suitor vying for Lindsay’s love, Unglert quickly became a fan favorite. However, after an emotional hometown date, Lindsay made the difficult decision to send him home.

“I cried on the entire flight to Dallas, and I cried all day leading up to it,” she later wrote in her exclusive PEOPLE blog. “I didn’t want to make a decision, I wanted to run and just go home and never have to break another heart again. But when my tears dried I realized that, while I do feel a love for Dean, I’m just not sure he’s in a place in his life where he’s ready to settle down and start a family in the near future.”

“Through this journey, Dean learned a lot about himself and a lot about love … and he learned those things through our relationship,” she added. “I still think he’s figuring himself and his feelings out. It was a tough goodbye — he was defensive, confused and a bit angry. I know that sometimes at first being angry is easier to stomach than allowing yourself to be sad. I prayed that night the he wasn’t leaving this relationship believing I judged him based on meeting his family. I only judged him on if he was ready for the same things I am.”

But even though it didn’t work out, Unglert doesn’t regret his experience.

“I think that Rachel pushed me to open up a lot more than anyone else has done before,” he told PEOPLE. “She allowed me to speak of things that I normally would not speak of. For me to share my personal story and to hear that others are personally affected, it’s definitely becomes a platform to understand that it’s not all rainbows and butterflies.”

The Bachelorette: Men Tell All airs Monday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.