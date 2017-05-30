Why Kaitlyn Bristowe & Shawn Booth Have 'Full-Blown Anxiety Attacks' Watching Their Bachelorette Meeting

Falling in love in front of millions of viewers can be tricky. And if you ask Kaitlyn Bristowe and Shawn Booth, watching it all happen on TV isn’t any easier.

The couple, who met and became engaged on Bristowe’s season of The Bachelorette, squirm at the thought of watching their first encounter — though they couldn’t help but reminisce after watching the first episode of Rachel Lindsay‘s season.

“Did it bring you back to night one when we had met,” Bristowe, 31, asked her fiancè on the first episode of her podcast Off the Vine. “Because we haven’t really been into a season since ours, because let’s be honest: it gives us full blown anxiety attacks. But it’s also where we came from and how we met, and I thought watching them would bring back memories and be like, ‘Ah,’ but it made me like remember that’s how we met!”

“I was also thinking, ‘Holy cow I can’t believe thats what we did,’ ” admitted Booth, 30.

Booth went on to describe the moments leading up to infamous limo arrival scene.

“It gets real is once you’re in that limo and then you roll right up that driveway and it really does feel like you’re entering this fairy tale other world,” he said.

Added Bristowe, “It is another world. You see it on TV and you then you get out of the limo and you’re expecting music to play but then you’re like, ‘Wait it’s silent and this is really awkward.’ ”

The duo, who have been engaged for nearly two years, aren’t in any rush to tie the knot.

“[Wedding plans] are going terrible,” the former Bachelorette previously told PEOPLE. “You go on the show, you get engaged and then it’s like what’s next? But we don’t really know. We are both the kind of people where we’re terrible at planning anything, whether it be like a trip or a trip to the grocery store!”

She added: “We’re just terrible at planning things together. We’re kind of just like, ‘When it happens, it happens.’ We’re so busy, we don’t have the time to sit down and plan a wedding, but it if someone wants to plan it for us, we’re open! I’d get married tomorrow if someone just said, ‘Show up here at this time.’”