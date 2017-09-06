It’s been over two years since Kaitlyn Bristowe and Shawn Booth got engaged on The Bachelorette — so should we be expecting wedding bells anytime soon?

PEOPLE recently caught up with the adorable couple, and for the sake of easing Bachelor Nation’s minds, we had to ask about when — and where! — their much-anticipated nuptials might take place.

“Maybe we already got married and nobody knows yet,” quipped Booth, 30.

“We actually have a trip planned in a little while for [Las] Vegas,” teased Bristowe, 32. “So it might be in the near future!”

So when should we be watching their Snapchats for a secret Vegas wedding? “October or November-ish,” according to Bristowe. Though they may have been joking around, that’s not the first time they’ve suggested Vegas as a potential wedding option.

“I always pictured myself having a destination wedding,” said Bristowe during their exclusive PEOPLE cover story in 2015. “I am so low-maintenance — I don’t want to pick out flowers or colors, I don’t care!”

“I always pictured a wedding in Las Vegas, at a little chapel,” Booth said.

“Are you being funny, or serious?” asked Bristowe.

“I’m messing with you!” he responded.

Location aside, Bristowe isn’t in any rush.

“Every time I talk to any of my girlfriends that have gotten married they always say it’s the most stressful thing they’ve ever done for their relationship,” she says. “I’m not a planner either, so I’m like, ‘That sounds terrible!’ Why would I get excited to do that?”

One thing’s for sure: They’re more in love than ever after celebrating the two-year anniversary of their engagement May 4.

I am one lucky guy to have been able to spend the last two years of my life with this beautiful, intelligent, funny, strong, and bad ass woman! Thank you for the greatest 2 years, thank you for being you, and thank you for, well ya know, Riiiiickk 😏 A post shared by Shawn Booth (@shawn_booth18) on May 4, 2017 at 5:19pm PDT

“Cheers to the longest engagement ever,” Bistowe captioned a sweet slideshow. “I like that we don’t feel pressure, I like that we have taken our time, I like that we still don’t have a date set, and I kind of like you. Best 2 years ever. Happy Anniversary Shawn B. I love you! Swipe for a couple oldie pics that make me smile. We look like babies.”

Booth also shared a heartfelt message.

“I am one lucky guy to have been able to spend the last two years of my life with this beautiful, intelligent, funny, strong, and bad ass woman!” he wrote. “Thank you for the greatest 2 years, thank you for being you, and thank you for, well ya know, Riiiiickk.”