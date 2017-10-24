The Bachelorette's Kaitlyn Bristowe Is Heading to Broadway: 'That's What Dreams Are Made of'

Kaitlyn Bristowe is hoping to break a leg … on Broadway!

On Monday, the former Bachelorette star announced that she will be moving to New York City to pursue a dream she’s had since she was a little girl.

“That’s what dreams are made of, if you ask me. If you had asked me when I was little, like, ‘Imagine you were on Broadway,’ I’d be like, ‘Yeah, right,’ ” Bristowe told her fiancé Shawn Booth, 30, on her Off the Vine podcast. “I grew up dancing and singing and I just love everything about that. I love going to Broadway shows.”

Bristowe’s show, Home for the Holidays, was originally supposed to be done in Las Vegas, but was relocated to the Big Apple and will take place in the August Wilson Theater this November and December.

“It’s a big deal because I get to go do a show every single night on Broadway we get to live in New York for a little minute, but it’s so exciting. It’s a Christmas little family holiday show.”

As host of the show, Bristowe is set to contribute to a few of its songs, which will feature stars from American Idol, America’s Got Talent, The Voice and YouTube.

“Hosting and joining the cast for a couple songs!!!” she tweeted Tuesday.

Hosting and joining the cast for a couple songs!!! pic.twitter.com/YScPAYBpVZ — Kaitlyn Bristowe (@kaitlynbristowe) October 24, 2017

Bristowe and Booth, who met and became engaged on her season of The Bachelorette, have been engaged for nearly two years and aren’t in any rush to tie the knot.

“[Wedding plans] are going terrible,” the former Bachelorette previously told PEOPLE. “You go on the show, you get engaged and then it’s like what’s next? But we don’t really know. We are both the kind of people where we’re terrible at planning anything, whether it be like a trip or a trip to the grocery store!”

She added: “We’re just terrible at planning things together. We’re kind of just like, ‘When it happens, it happens.’ We’re so busy, we don’t have the time to sit down and plan a wedding, but it if someone wants to plan it for us, we’re open! I’d get married tomorrow if someone just said, ‘Show up here at this time.’ ”