The Bachelorette’s JP Rosenbaum Is Accused of Being ‘Cold as Ice’ in Tearful Sit-Down with Wife Ashley

Emotions are running high in the Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars‘ house.

In an exclusive sneak peek at Friday’s drama-filled episode, Bachelorette’s JP Rosenbaum and Ashley (Hebert) Rosenbaum come face-to-face with their younger selves, so to speak.

In the clip, a young boy and a young girl appear in the living room in front of the cast and begin to reenact both JP and Ashley’s childhood’s in a speech. When asked what they thought about the kids’ spiel, JP admits that he had a good childhood.

“I was 14 and had a good childhood, happy parents who are still married today,” he says. “No major trauma in my life. I wouldn’t say I have a problem sharing my feelings with my wife.”

When the doctors ask the group if they think JP, 39, does in fact have trouble sharing his emotions, Buck Thomas says, “He’s cold as ice to me.”

“I’ll come over there and give you a hug right now,” JP tells Victor Tarrats.

When it’s Ashley’s turn, tears start to fall as she recalls her childhood with her mom.

“I never really feel resentment to my mother, I really don’t,” she begins. “I understood at that age, what she had to do… I feel like I became an adult so young.”

Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars airs Fridays (9 p.m. ET) on WEtv.