JoJo Fletcher Gives Rachel Lindsay Engagement Advice & Explains Why She Doesn't 'Feel the Pressure' to Tie the Knot

JoJo Fletcher is offering some kind words to fellow Bachelorette star Rachel Lindsay and her new fiancé, Bryan Abasolo.

Having been in the exact same position as Lindsay not too long ago, the former Bachelorette, who is engaged to Jordan Rodgers, opened up about the secrets of making love last while living life in the public eye.

“I always say that everyone’s going to have their opinion and no one’s going to know how you really feel or what really went down so embrace all the support that you’re getting,” Fletcher, 26, told PEOPLE at Sole Society’s Fall Collection Launch at the Dream Hotel’s Highlight Room in Hollywood, California, on Thursday. “Block out the negative comments, focus on your relationship and just trust in the love that you have.”

“[The finale] was intense,” she added. “I think I felt the same way everyone felt. Watching the breakup with Peter was obviously super sad and hard to watch, but seeing Bryan and Rachel together, they seem so happy so you’re excited for her — you’re sad for Peter.”

Fletcher and Rodgers, who met, fell in love and got engaged on Fletcher’s season 12 of The Bachelorette, recently celebrated their one year anniversary.

“One year ago today, and even more my best friend every single day #1yearanniversary,” Rodgers, 28, captioned a photo of the couple cuddled up on a beach and overlooking the ocean.

One year ago today, and even more my best friend every single day #1yearanniversary A post shared by Jordan Rodgers (@jrodgers11) on May 12, 2017 at 9:17am PDT

Though happily engaged, the couple isn’t in any rush to tie the knot.

“I think in the beginning you feel pressured [to set a wedding date],” Fletcher said. “But when you get comfortable, you realize that this is not something that you need to feel pressure on. I think a lot of people are excited to ask about it and talk about it and I’m more than willing to talk about it because it’s exciting for me to also think about. We don’t feel the pressure of just setting a date, getting married – we’re really taking our time and enjoying each other.”

While Rodgers stayed home in Dallas, Texas, to prep for his new sports broadcasting gig at ESPN, Fletcher was joined by numerous Bachelor Nation alum, such as Becca Tilley, Lauren Bushnell, Ashely Iaconetti and Amanda Stanton.

“We’re celebrating the transition into fall fashion today,” Tilley told PEOPLE. “I love you can transition all of your summer gear into fall by just adding a sweater or a jacket and all of the sudden you’re ready for fall.”