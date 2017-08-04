Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasalo's Final Date Is 'Awkward' and 'Rough,' He Admits in Bachelorette Finale Sneak Peek

Has the fire between Rachel Lindsay and final three suitor Bryan Abasolo been extinguished?

In a sneak peek at next Monday’s season finale of The Bachelorette released by Yahoo, Lindsay and Abasolo recap his hometown visit with her family in Dallas, with the latter suggesting that her brood seemed “a little resistant.”

As Abasolo talks, Lindsay looks visibly distracted — and Abasolo later admits that the day was “a little rough.”

“I don’t know — it was just awkward,” he says. “I felt that she wasn’t all there. I really don’t know how else to describe it.”

“Today maybe didn’t go the way I planned,” he adds. “But I know where I stand and I believe that I feel where she stands — but only time will tell.”

Lindsay — who has pared her potential spouses down to Abasolo, Peter Kraus and Eric Bigger — reveals her stress in her own interview, telling cameras she’s “struggling with the decisions that are coming.”

“I don’t know!” she laments. “I don’t know, I don’t know.”

Lindsay previously opened up to PEOPLE about her family’s hesitation towards Abasolo.

“Some of things my family felt about Bryan, I understood because that’s how I felt at first,” she said. “I didn’t give Bryan the easy road out. Yeah, people see us kiss and stuff, but you constantly hear me question him being charming, whether or not he’s genuine.”

“I questioned him a lot, so I understood why they did that at first,” she added. “But at the same time, you see my frustration because I felt like they weren’t as open-minded as they were with the other two men. I got defensive. There are some things you didn’t see play out.”

The Bachelorette finals airs Monday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.