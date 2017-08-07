Bachelor Nation is just hours away from finding out who won Rachel Lindsay‘s heart on this season of The Bachelorette — will it be Bryan Abasolo, Peter Kraus or Eric Bigger?

In a sneak peek at Monday night’s finale first shared by ABC News, Lindsay sits down for a heart-to-heart with Kraus — who, despite caring for her deeply, still doesn’t know if he’s going to be ready to propose in such a short amount of time.

“I want to build a relationship with you — when I feel like it is the correct time,” he says.

“And you feel tomorrow is the correct time?”

Kraus admits that he doesn’t.

“Exactly,” she says. “Then don’t do it.”

“But I think you are the correct person,” he adds.

“I don’t know how many times to say it,” Lindsay tells him as she starts crying. “I just want somebody who wants what I want and then wants that with me.”

“I’m sorry that it’s taking me this long,” Kraus replies, tearing up himself. “Do you know for a fact right here and now that I’m the man you want to spend the rest of your life with?”

“I can’t answer that question,” Lindsay insists.

The two share a moment of silence, the emotion weighing heavily on both of them.

“We’re not breaking up,” Kraus finally says, sobbing. “What is wrong with me?”

The two-hour Bachelorette finale airs Monday at 8 p.m. ET, followed by a one-hour live After the Final Rose special at 10 p.m. ET, both on ABC.