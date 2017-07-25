Bachelorette Fan Favorite Dean Unglert Had No Idea He'd Get So Far: 'I Packed for 4 Days!'

Dean Unglert didn’t anticipate lasting more than a few days on The Bachelorette, let alone taking Rachel Lindsay home to meet his family.

“I packed to be gone for four days. I told my friends I’d be back on a Thursday and I left on a Sunday,” he told PEOPLE at the taping of the Men Tell All. “Not for a lack of interest in Rachel, I just didn’t want set myself to high. To get to that point it was very exhilarating and exciting.”

Unglert grabbed viewers (and Rachel’s) attention during the Women Tell All episode on Nick Viall‘s season of The Bachelor when his first comment to Lindsay was, “I’m ready to go black and never go back.”

Though he was the youngest suitor vying for Lindsay’s love, Unglert quickly became a fan favorite.

However, after an emotional date in Unglert’s hometown of Aspen, Colorado, Lindsay made the difficult decision of parting ways with the 25-year-old.

“I cried on the entire flight to Dallas, and I cried all day leading up to it,” Lindsay wrote in her exclusive PEOPLE blog. “I didn’t want to make a decision, I wanted to run and just go home and never have to break another heart again. But when my tears dried I realized that, while I do feel a love for Dean, I’m just not sure he’s in a place in his life where he’s ready to settle down and start a family in the near future.”

She added, “Through this journey, Dean learned a lot about himself and a lot about love … and he learned those things through our relationship. I still think he’s figuring himself and his feelings out. It was a tough goodbye — he was defensive, confused and a bit angry. I know that sometimes at first being angry is easier to stomach than allowing yourself to be sad. I prayed that night the he wasn’t leaving this relationship believing I judged him based on meeting his family. I only judged him on if he was ready for the same things I am.”

FROM PEN: Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay Says She Might Not be Able to Resist the Fantasy Suite

Despite the emotional goodbye, Unglert doesn’t regret his experience.

“I think that Rachel pushed me to open up a lot more than anyone else has done before,” he said. “That personal growth comes — she allowed me to speak of things that I normally would not speak of. For me to share my personal story and to hear that others are personally affected, it’s definitely becomes a platform to understand that it’s no all rainbows and butterflies.”

With the question of who will become the next Bachelor still up in the air, Unglert says he’s you can count him out of the running.

“I don’t think I’m ready,” he said. “I know the amount of responsibility that something like that entails and to be put in a situation where you have to dump 30 woman over a course of three months, I just don’t think I’m at that point in my life.”

The Bachelorette airs Mondays (8 p.m. ET) on ABC.