There are three men left in the running on this season of The Bachelorette — but according to Charlize Theron, none of them are the right guy for leading lady Rachel Lindsay.

During an appearance on Sunday’s Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, the Atomic Blonde star offered her candid thoughts on Lindsay’s final three suitors after a caller asked who Theron thinks Lindsay should choose.

“Oh, that’s a good one,” said Theron, 41, before responding: “None of them.”

“You don’t feel any of them are good enough for her?” asked host Andy Cohen while Theron shook her head firmly.

“She’s kind of perfect, right?” he added.

“I am such a fan of hers,” gushed Theron. “I think she’s incredible. She is smart, she is sexy, she is beautiful — she needs to get off that show and she needs to have a good friend set her up.”

Of course, Lindsay has already revealed that she does end up choosing one of her Bachelorette suitors, confirming in May that she is happily engaged — though whether she picks Bryan Abasolo, Peter Kraus or Eric Bigger will remain a secret until the season finale airs.

“I love my fiancé,” she gushed to PEOPLE at the Sports Illustrated Fashionable 50 event last week. “Every time I spend more time with him, it’s even better.”

And while they’re happy as can be, Lindsay said the couple are in no rush to walk down the aisle.

“In this world, because we’re getting to know each other in a different way, I want to wait at least a year from the time that we got engaged,” she explained. “So ideally, I’d like to get married next year, but who knows? We’ll see what happens.”

What What Happens Live with Andy Cohen airs Sunday through Thursday (11 p.m. ET) on Bravo, and The Bachelorette airs Mondays (8 p.m. ET) on ABC.