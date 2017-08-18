'It's All Love': The Bachelorette's Eric Bigger Apologizes for Calling Winner Bryan Abasolo a 'Consolation Prize'

Eric Bigger is opening up about his controversial comments regarding Rachel Linday‘s decision to choose Bryan Abasolo during The Bachelorette finale.

In an exclusive clip of Hallmark Channel’s Home & Family interview with Bigger last week, the Baltimore native opened about his thoughts on Lindsay and Abasolo’s relationship, calling the 37-year-old chiropractor a “consolation prize.”

Though Bigger feels as though his comments towards Abasolo were misinterpreted, he’s taking responsibility.

“I can own what I said,” Bigger, 29, exclusively tells PEOPLE. “I was going off what I see, not what I know — what I saw is what I spoke on. That’s why I wanted to clarify that there is no ill will, no disrespect, I’m just calling what I saw. Forgive me, I apologize, but it’s all love.”

“They both know me – they know I’m honest,” he adds. “I think at the same time, when we have our own opinions, we can be insensitive to people’s feelings and thoughts. Me knowing them, personally I just want to say, I apologize if I offended anyone.”

Bigger, who admittedly fell in love for the first time during his journey on the show, was sent home after his fantasy suite date with Lindsay.

“The rose ceremony was one of the most difficult days of my life,” Lindsay wrote in her PEOPLE blog. “I decided to send Eric home. He is so amazing and wonderful, but in my heart of hearts I just knew that he wasn’t the person for me.”

WATCH: Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo Open Up About Wedding Plans and How Many Kids They Want!

But Bigger felt differently.

“I think if I were to move forward it would’ve been that much harder for her to pick her top one,” he told the Home & Family hosts.

Though he didn’t find love with Lindsay in end, Bigger believes that everything happened that way it was supposed to — and wants nothing but the best for the happy couple.

“They have a connection for sure,” he says. “I think it will last. They both come from families where the mom and dad have been together for more than 30 years. They come from a foundation of committed relationships. I feel like anybody in their position, if they’re willing to work, sacrifice, commit and love each other unconditionally, I think it’ll work.”