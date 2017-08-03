This season’s Men Tell All special focused largely on the drama surrounding Bachelorette contestant Lee Garrett‘s string of highly offensive tweets — but a lot more went down than fans actually witnessed during the two-hour episode.

PEOPLE Now recently caught up with one of this season’s most beloved contestants, Dean Unglert, who dished on what we didn’t get to see on TV when Rachel Lindsay‘s ex-boyfriends gathered for one giant, televised reunion.

According to Unglert, a major moment that didn’t make it into the episode was a sit-down between host Chris Harrison and contestant Adam Gottschalk — who made it to the top five on Lindsay’s season but never got a one-on-one date with her.

“My boy Adam had a hot seat with Chris Harrison that didn’t get aired,” said Unglert. “That was kind of sad.”

RELATED VIDEO: The Bachelorette‘s Lee Garrett Is Put on Blast About Those Racist Tweets at Men Tell All

Unglert also opened up about his much-talked about — and highly emotional — hometown date this season, in which he came face-to-face with his estranged father — now a converted Kundalini yogi who goes by the name Paramroop — for the first time in two years. During the incredibly raw encounter, the 26-year-old confronted his father for failing to step up emotionally for his children after the loss of his wife to cancer when Unglert was just 15 years old. His father responded by claiming Unglert has “one f—ing foot stuck in the past,” and the hometown date fell apart.

These days, Unglert says his strained relationship with his father is “pretty much the same.”

“We haven’t really discussed much,” he said. “We’re working on it. I think that we both just need to grow up.”

In honor of next week's hometowns, here's a look at the Unglert fam circa 1995 (I'm the blonde gremlin in the back 👹) A post shared by Dean Unglert 🌹 (@deanie_babies) on Jul 11, 2017 at 11:14am PDT

FROM PEN: Rachel Lindsay on Making History as First African American (& ‘Oldest’) Bachelorette — ‘All Eyes Are on Me’

That being said, Unglert doesn’t regret the experience — no matter how painful it was.

“I had some people reach out [to me] that were like: ‘I can’t believe [ABC] put you in that situation,’ ” he recalled. “And it’s like, no, these are conversations that I never would have had had we not been in that situation, so I’m grateful for the opportunity to have had that conversation with my father.”

“I mean, it kind of sucks that there were cameras around,” he admits. “But at the end of the day, it just would have been something else for me to shoulder had I not had the chance to speak up about it.”

Overall, Unglert says his entire Bachelorette journey was an eye-opening one.

“Oh man, I became much more in tune with my emotions,” he said. “I cried a lot during the show — and they didn’t show much of it, which is great. I’m grateful [for that]! But I became much more aware of my emotions and my willingness to share the story of my mother and my family. I definitely look at it as a positive.”

The Bachelorette season finale airs Monday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.