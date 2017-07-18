Dean Unglert Is 'Single AF' — but Admits He Might Not Ever Be 'Fully Over' Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay

Dean Unglert’s hometown date with Rachel Lindsay was one of the most emotional and heartbreaking in Bachelorette history, but the reality star says he has no regrets.

“It was an interesting experience. It was very cathartic in its own sense,” Unglert, 25, shares on an upcoming episode of On with Mario Lopez on 104.3 MY FM, previewed exclusively with PEOPLE. “I don’t regret anything, and I think it was definitely a stepping stone in the right direction.”

On Monday night’s episode, Unglert faced his estranged father — who’s now a converted Kundalini yogi that goes by the name Paramroop — for the first time in two years, finally confronting him for failing to step up emotionally for his children after the loss of his wife when Unglert was just 15 years old. Things got heated when Paramroop told his son he has “one f—ing foot stuck in the past,” and the hometown date fell apart.

Asked how his relationship with his father has been since the date was filmed, Unglert revealed they “have not really spoken.” On Monday, “he texted me … and was like, ‘Hey, the show’s on tonight’ in a big group chat with my brothers and sister, and then that was about it.”

“I didn’t respond and he didn’t respond either,” adds Unglert.

In honor of next week's hometowns, here's a look at the Unglert fam circa 1995 (I'm the blonde gremlin in the back 👹) A post shared by Dean Unglert 🌹 (@deanie_babies) on Jul 11, 2017 at 11:14am PDT

During his date with Lindsay, Unglert told the 31-year-old attorney he was falling in love with her, a feeling she said she reciprocated — though she ultimately sent him home. But was he truly ready to get down on one knee at the time?

“At that moment, not quite — but I could see myself getting to that point over the next two weeks,” he told Lopez. “I am single AF right now. I don’t think I’ll ever be fully over Rachel, but I’m still looking for that right one. There’s always Paradise. We’ll see what happens.”

After opening up about his complicated relationship with his family and the loss of his mother to cancer, Unglert has received an outpouring of love and support from Bachelor Nation.

“I’ve seen a few of the tweets. Everyone’s been pretty supportive, so … it’s been really great,” he said.

But don’t get your hopes up, ladies — he’s not looking for a girlfriend on social media.

“I don’t really respond to the DMs, and I apologize if you DM-ed me and I have not responded,” he told Lopez, laughing. “It’s just not really my thing!”

The Bachelorette airs Mondays (8 p.m. ET) on ABC.