Down & Dirty! The Bachelorette Boys Are Mud Wrestling Shirtless to Impress Rachel Lindsay

Bachelor Nation, shirtless men are on the horizon — lots of them.

Rachel Lindsay‘s Bachelorette suitors have been falling over themselves trying to impress her since night one, but this time, they’re taking things to a whole new level. In a sneak peek at Monday’s episode first shared by E! News, several of the guys are stripping down for the dirtiest group date ever: mud wrestling!

In the clip, Lindsay, 32, is joined by her Bachelor besties Corinne Olympios, Alexis Waters, Raven Gates and Jasmine Goode. The ladies all don clear raincoats to protect themselves as the first two contenders, Brady and Bryce, take the pit. (Which, by the way, is nothing but a flimsy inflatable pool filled with mud.)

“Brady vs. Bryce — it was a pretty back-and-forth competition,” says Lindsay, later quipping about Brady’s coiffed ‘do, which, shockingly, remains intact throughout the tousle.

“Brady’s hair is a force that can’t be reckoned with,” she says. “I don’t know what kind of hair products he is using today, but he needs to patent it!”

Up next, Dean and Eric go head-to-head — or rather, chest-to-chest — and let’s just say Eric sums up the evening rather well.

“Never, ever, ever, have I ever done anything this embarrassing in front of a bunch of people. But I think it’s all about effort!”

Happy watching, everyone.

The Bachelorette airs Mondays (8 p.m. ET) on ABC.