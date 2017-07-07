Find Out Which DWTS Pro Bachelorette Bad Guy Chad Johnson Nearly Dated Before He Found Love off Screen

Chad Johnson may have found love with model Zoe Baron, but the Bachelorette bad boy once had his eye on a certain Dancing with the Stars pro.

In an exclusive sneak peek at Sunday’s Famously Single, the 28-year-old has a romantic connection with ballroom dancer Karina Smirnoff and calls on H.B.I.C. Tiffany “New York” Pollard, for some dating advice.

“It’s time for you to step your game up and ask her out,” Pollard, 35, tells Johnson of Smirnoff. “And there’s a specific place that she wants to go. She wants to go to yoga.”

When u & bae accidentally match A post shared by Zoe Baron (@thezoebaron) on May 23, 2017 at 11:45am PDT

Johnson isn’t too fond of the idea, though.

“She wants to go to yoga? That’s a lot of work though. I’m not big on dates with activities,” he says in the clip.

“I’m afraid that if I go on a date with her to yoga, I’m gonna be sweating and tired and I’m gonna turn her off because I’m terrible at yoga. I’m super inflexible.”

WATCH: Chad’s 5 Craziest Moments on Bachelor in Paradise

Although Johnson and Smirnoff may have had a brief romance, it seems it wasn’t meant to be — the Bachelor in Paradise alum recently revealed his relationship with Baron to Entertainment Tonight.

“I do have a girlfriend right now,” he said. “We’ve been dating off and on I think two or three months and I think we made it official like two weeks ago.”

Johnson, who starred on JoJo Fletcher‘s season 12 and later went on to appear on BiP season 3, said Baron initially reached out to him via his business email and asked him “how to get in shape.”

“So happy,” he admitted. “On a scale from one to happy, I’m totally happy.”

Famously Single airs Sundays (10 p.m. ET) on E!