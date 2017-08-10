That Awkward Moment! Bachelorette's Bad Chad Johnson Pulls a Zac Efron on Date with DWTS' Karina Smirnoff

Chad Johnson is pleading the fifth!

In an exclusive sneak peek at Sunday’s Famously Single, the former Bachelorette contestant gets himself into quite the awkward situation.

After a roller coaster showmance with Karina Smirnoff, Johnson feels like he and the former Dancing with the Stars pro are finally in a good (and flirty!) place.

“After me and Karina’s last date, we’re so much better than we were the entire time here,” says Johnson. “If I could give myself two weeks ago some advice, it would be to go ahead and pursue what you want. Go ahead and just take the chance because by half-assing it that just made more problems. We could’ve spent more time together.”

With some flirtatious bickering back and forth, Smirnoff notices a little something sitting near Johnson’s foot: a wrapped condom!

Blurts out Johnson: “That’s not mine!”

The mortifying incident calls to mind a 2012 gaffe when Zac Efron dropped a prophylactic on the orange carpet of The Lorax. Whoops!

In the clip, Smirnoff is visibly shocked and borderline confused as she asks, “Did it fall out of your pocket?”

Johnson plays dumb: “Maybe it was someone else’s?”

Famously Single airs Sundays (10 p.m. ET) on E!