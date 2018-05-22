The Bachelorette’s Becca Kufrin Is Already Engaged: 'It Was the Happiest Moment of My Life!'

Becca Kufrin is finally getting her happy ending!

The Minnesota-based publicist who was dumped by The Bachelor’s Arie Luyendyk Jr. on a bombshell televised breakup special, reveals that she found lasting love — and a new fiancé — on her season of The Bachelorette, premiering Monday.

“I am engaged!” Kufrin, 28, tells PEOPLE exclusively in this week’s issue, on stands Friday. “It was the happiest moment of my life. And it feels so good to say it. I still pinch myself, like, did that all just happen? It’s been a whirlwind.”

Less than five months ago, Kufrin was engaged to Luyendyk Jr., 36, whom she quickly fell for on his season of The Bachelor. But shortly before the season premiere aired, the race car driver admitted he still had feelings for runner-up Lauren Burnham. By mid-January, Luyendyk Jr. ended things with Kufrin to go back to Burnham. (They got engaged on After the Final Rose in March.)

Following the breakup, “I went through the grieving process,” says Kufrin. “I was confused and angry and all the emotions you go through a heartbreak with.”

But when the notion that she could be the next Bachelorette was presented, Kufrin knew she had to seriously consider the offer.

“Yes, I fell in love and we were engaged,” she says of Luyendyk Jr. “But that ended. And I realized nothing since then changed. I still wanted to find my partner, and I wasn’t going to let anything stop me.”

Now blissfully engaged — the ring is “very beautiful,” she says — Kufrin can’t wait to show off her man to the rest of the world.

“I’m so excited to start this season and for everyone to see everything that happened,” she says. “It’s been crazy, but it was so worth it.”

The Bachelorette premieres Monday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.