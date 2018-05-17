The Bachelorette: See Becca Kufrin Pose with Her Suitors for the First Time!

Is the future Mr. Becca Kufrin somewhere in this crowd?

ABC released the first photo of The Bachelorette cast posing with this season’s leading lady, and PEOPLE has the exclusive first look at her handsome suitors.

Despite her heartbreak after being proposed to — and then dumped — on The Bachelor, the Minnesota native is embracing her journey.

During March’s dramatic season 22 finale of The Bachelor, Arie Luyendyk Jr.popped the question to Kufrin during the final rose ceremony in Peru — only to break up with her on during what Kufrin thought would be a romantic weekend together in Los Angeles.

On-camera, Luyendyk Jr., 36, admitted that he still had feelings for runner-up Lauren Burnham, to whom he’s now engaged.

“He did get down on one knee, he did propose to me, he did say, ‘I’m committing to you, I choose you every day.’ That’s something that I only wanted to happen once in my life, and it’s been robbed from me ,and I can never have that one time moment again. And the second part is that he lied or hid his true feelings and emotions for weeks and weeks and weeks,” she told PEOPLE exclusively after the split. “The number one thing that I value in a relationship is honesty and loyalty, and I feel like I wasn’t given that.”

Kufrin’s season of The Bachelorette premieres May 28 on ABC.