The Bachelorette's Becca Kufrin Doesn't Know if She Would Attend Ex Arie Luyendyk Jr.'s Wedding

After The Bachelor‘s Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham announced that their wedding will take place early next year, new Bachelorette Becca Kufrin is weighing in on whether she would attend – if she is invited.

“I don’t know if they’d invite me,” Kufrin, 28, said during a press conference call to promote the upcoming season of The Bachelorette. “But, yeah, if they would want me there, I would want to share in their love because I truly do wish them nothing but happiness.”

Less than five months ago, the Minnesota-based publicist was dumped by Luyendyk Jr. on a bombshell televised breakup special.

ABC

“He’s a good person, I don’t think he’s a monster and purposely did this to hurt me and make me feel this way. But it’s just the result of his actions,” Kufrin previously told PEOPLE. “At the end of the day, I don’t think he thought through everything of how ending things with Lauren would be, how being engaged to me would be and what breaking up with me and going back to her would be. I don’t think he thought it through, but I don’t think he did it maliciously to break my heart.”

In mid-January, Luyendyk Jr. ended things with Kufrin to go back to Burnham. (They got engaged on After the Final Rose in March.)

On Wednesday, during an appearance on The View, the happy couple announced their upcoming wedding date.

“We are very excited to tell you guys that we have booked a venue,” said Burnham. “We’re getting married in Hawaii on January 12th next year!”

Janet Mayer/Splash News

“It’s in Maui — it’s at Haiku Mill which has this beautiful, old world feel with a lot of vines and greenery,” added Luyendyk Jr. “It’s not your typical beach wedding. And it’s a private wedding, so not on TV — just a close group of friends. Probably 100 guests.”

Asked whether they felt like they were rushing things, Burnham said if they could “get married tomorrow we would.”

Watch the full episode of People Features: Becca Kufrin: In Love & Engaged!, streaming now on PeopleTV.com, or download the PeopleTV app on your favorite device.

“We’re just really happy with each other and we vibe well together,” she said. “We’re best friends, so we’re just ready for that next step.”

And Kufrin was quick share her own happy news as well.

Josh Telles

“I am engaged!” she tells PEOPLE exclusively in this week’s issue, on stands Friday. “It was the happiest moment of my life. And it feels so good to say it. I still pinch myself, like, did that all just happen? It’s been a whirlwind.”

Following the breakup, “I went through the grieving process,” says Kufrin. “I was confused and angry and all the emotions you go through a heartbreak with.”

Later adding, “Yes, I fell in love and we were engaged,” she says of Luyendyk Jr. “But that ended. And I realized nothing since then changed. I still wanted to find my partner, and I wasn’t going to let anything stop me.”

The Bachelorette premieres Monday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.