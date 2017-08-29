TV
It's a Bachelorette Baby Boom! 6 Former Bachelorettes on Embracing Motherhood
They had mixed results finding love on reality TV, but six former Bachelorettes found true happiness embracing motherhood
By Aili Nahas
BACHELORETTES & BABIES!
At their PEOPLE photo shoot in L.A., six former stars of The Bachelorette marveled at how their lives have changed since they became new moms in the past year. "Last night we were texting, 'Who wants to get together for a drink?' And everyone was like, 'Sure, if it's at 5 p.m.!' " Ali Fedotowsky-Manno said with a laugh. "This morning our group text was all about 'Who's got extra diapers?' Two years ago we would have been like, 'Who's got the booze?' Now it's 'Who's got the diapers ... and the booze?' "
For these members of the unofficial sorority of Bachelorette alumnae, embracing motherhood has meant a distinct change of pace from their reality-TV days. "We used to stay up late and party," said Ashley Rosenbaum, one of two of the ladies to wed the man she met on the show. "Now we all have bags under our eyes, pushing strollers!" But as the women bonded over their babies and chatted about their lives now, it was clear they're delighted to be settling down. "We've moved to this different part of our lives after all those ups and downs and heartbreaks and engagements and the roller coaster of it all," said Jillian Harris. "And it's the best."
EMILY MAYNARD JOHNSON & GIBSON
For Maynard Johnson, having two boys just 14 months apart wasn't easy. "I've been pregnant for two years straight," she said with a weary laugh. "My body is just hormones that are out of control!"
A single mom to daughter Ricki, now 12, when she appeared on The Bachelor and then The Bachelorette in 2011 and 2012, Maynard Johnson was engaged twice on TV before marrying consultant Tyler Johnson, 31, in 2014. Since then their days have been action-packed as they welcomed sons Jennings, 2, and Gibson, 11 months. "I've reached a new form of exhaustion," said Maynard Johnson, 31. But the North Carolina blogger is not done expanding her family. "Once you go past two kids, it almost doesn't make a difference," she said. "I want two more!"
Her wish is on its way to coming true: in August, Maynard Johnson confirmed baby No. 4 is on the way — and she's waiting til delivery to find out if it's a boy or a girl.
ASHLEY ROSENBAUM & ESSEX
A rare Bachelorette success story, Rosenbaum (née Hebert) met her husband, construction manager J.P., 40, on the show in 2011. Six years later "our family just feels complete," said the pediatric dentist, who lives in Miami.
Since becoming a mom for the second time, to 9-month-old Essex (son Fordham is 2), "I'm more carefree," said Rosenbaum, 33. "It's empowering knowing I can handle as much as I do." Though she was initially worried about sibling rivalry, "Ford is so amazing with 'Essie' and has never had a moment of jealousy." And now Rosenbaum gets to indulge her girlie side. "My son is all about sports," she said. "When Essie was born, I was like, 'How soon can I put her in ballet?' I can't wait!"
DESIREE SIEGFRIED & ASHER
Before welcoming son Asher, 10 months, "I had never even held a newborn!" said Siegfried (née Hartsock). But since becoming a parent with husband Chris, 31, a mortgage banker who proposed to her during her season on The Bachelorette in 2013, "our lives have changed — and our priorities have changed — in the best way possible. Just seeing my son's face makes me happier than anything."
Still, the Seattle-based wedding blogger and bridal stylist, 31, has had her stressed-out moments. "On my first day back to work, I accidentally locked him inside my office," she said. "I freaked out! But no one is a perfect mom. I think it's ultimately okay to laugh about it." Siegfried also said she's fallen "more in love" with her husband since having their son. "He has been so great, really taking care of me so that I can take care of Asher," she said. "Parenthood is a test for couples, if you can be strong for each other."
DEANNA STAGLIANO & AUSTIN
Adjusting to motherhood the second time wasn't easy for Stagliano (née Pappas) and her husband, Stephen, 33, a sports-events coordinator (he met the 2008 Bachelorette via his brother Michael, who had competed on the show's 2009 season). "Sleep deprivation is no joke. I felt like a crazy person," said Stagliano, 35, mom to daughter Addison, 3, and son Austin, 17 months. "It took a toll on our marriage, on me, on our family ... It is a form of torture!"
But despite the challenges ("We don't even get to watch TV anymore!"), she can't imagine her life a different way. "Five minutes after they fall asleep, I miss them," said Stagliano, who lives in Los Angeles. "And the way Austin looks at me, it's like he knows I'm it. I'm the woman in his life. When he gets married, I will cry!"
JILLIAN HARRIS & LEO
Her TV engagement to Ed Swiderski flamed out shortly after her season wrapped in 2010, but Harris, 37, still credits the franchise with helping her find a fairy-tale ending. "At one point I truly felt like finding love wasn't in the cards for me," said the Kelowna, B.C.-based interior designer and host of HGTV's Love It or List It Too. "But I learned a lot about myself on the show. These days I'm easier on myself and more open-minded in relationships."
Now engaged to entrepreneur Justin Pasutto, 29, the father of her 1-year-old son Leo, Harris said she's still working to find balance. "After having Leo, I went right back to work, and it didn't take me long to realize I was taking on too much. Something had to give," said Harris, who scaled back by delegating more and hiring another employee. "My career was my creative side, but being a mom fuels my soul more than anything. Waking up at 6 a.m. to play 'Old MacDonald' and dance with my son is more fun than anything else in the world."
ALI FEDOTOWSKY-MANNO & MOLLY
Baby Molly is just 13 months old, but Fedotowsky-Manno joked that her daughter could one day share Mom's reality-TV legacy. "If Molly wanted to be the Bachelorette, I would definitely support her," said the L.A.-based blogger, 32, who wed Molly's dad, radio host Kevin Manno, 34, in March. (Her TV engagement to Roberto Martinez ended in 2011.) "My biggest fear is just that she'll be like me as a teenager. I was bad, I partied, and I did not listen to my mom."
Her daughter may already have a mischievous side. "There was one day that Molly would not stop pooping in the bathtub — over and over," she said. "It sounds like a terrible moment, but we were crying laughing. As a parent, you talk about poop more than you ever could have imagined!"
