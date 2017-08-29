BACHELORETTES & BABIES!

At their PEOPLE photo shoot in L.A., six former stars of The Bachelorette marveled at how their lives have changed since they became new moms in the past year. "Last night we were texting, 'Who wants to get together for a drink?' And everyone was like, 'Sure, if it's at 5 p.m.!' " Ali Fedotowsky-Manno said with a laugh. "This morning our group text was all about 'Who's got extra diapers?' Two years ago we would have been like, 'Who's got the booze?' Now it's 'Who's got the diapers ... and the booze?' "

For these members of the unofficial sorority of Bachelorette alumnae, embracing motherhood has meant a distinct change of pace from their reality-TV days. "We used to stay up late and party," said Ashley Rosenbaum, one of two of the ladies to wed the man she met on the show. "Now we all have bags under our eyes, pushing strollers!" But as the women bonded over their babies and chatted about their lives now, it was clear they're delighted to be settling down. "We've moved to this different part of our lives after all those ups and downs and heartbreaks and engagements and the roller coaster of it all," said Jillian Harris. "And it's the best."