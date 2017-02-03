Ashley & J.P. Under Attack! Are the Bachelorette Loves Being ‘Fake’ About Their Issues?

Ashley (Hebert) Rosenbaum and J.P. Rosenbaum are facing some tough criticism.

In an exclusive sneak peek at this week’s episode of Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars, the couple — who met during season 7 of The Bachelorette — are accused by their fellow housemates of being “fake.”

During an exercise called “Guilty? Or Not Guilty?” Victor Tarrats calls out the married couple, saying, “You guys respect each other so much that you guys have fear of taking the first step in to proving the other person wrong.”

Visibly shocked, Ashley, 32, and her hubby attempt to defend themselves.

“Victor, who are you to really judge us?” J.P., 39, says in the interview. “It’s just ridiculous.”

But Tarrats continues: “Why are you here if you’re that perfect?”

“No one’s saying we’re perfect, but you’re saying we’re not exposing our real selves to the group,” J.P. responds. “We are.”

But Tarrats thinks they aren’t being truthful: “True colors come out and I’m just thinking they’re being fake.”

“I ain’t got no patience for somebody who ain’t going to confess and talk,” PreMadonna Thomas adds.

But in an attempt to defend herself, and the couple’s relationship, Ashley holds back tears and says, “You know what, I want to say something!”

The couple, who tied the knot in 2012, have two children together: Fordham Rhys, 2, and Essex Reese, 3 months.

Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars airs Fridays (9 p.m. ET) on WE tv.