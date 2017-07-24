We’re just weeks away from the season finale of The Bachelorette, and everyone is dying to know which lucky guy is officially engaged to Rachel Lindsay.

PEOPLE Now caught up with season 6 leading lady Ali Fedotowsky ahead of Monday night’s episode, and the reality star offered up her predictions on who might win Lindsay’s heart of the final three men: Bryan Abasolo, Peter Kraus and Eric Bigger.

“At first I was so sure it was Eric, and then I was like: ‘No, it’s definitely Peter,’ ” she recalled. “Now, I mean, I’m still kind of set on Peter, just because he’s getting the edit of being unsure. I feel like he’s getting that unsure edit to throw us off, and it’s going to be him in the end. She’s just so into him, you can tell!”

So what about Abasolo? That’s a tricky one.

“Then there’s Bryan — and it’s been so obvious she’s been crazy about him the whole time,” said Fedotowsky, 32. “So I almost wonder, are they making it seem obvious it’s him because it’s not him? But like, she’s making out with Bryan every two seconds, so who knows — maybe they couldn’t edit around their passion! Maybe their passion was just so good that there was no editing it out. So I don’t know.”

And of course, fans are equally eager to find out which of Lindsay’s castaways might land the role of the next Bachelor.

“I think if [Bryan wins], Peter is our next Bachelor — no question,” predicted Fedotowsky. “If [Peter wins], I don’t know about Bryan being the next Bachelor … he could be! Eric possibly could be, too — but he’s a little bit of a spitfire, so I don’t know if ABC would be able to reel him in.”

But Lindsay’s final three suitors aren’t the only candidates up for consideration.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if they pulled someone from another season if Peter wins,” said Fedotowsky, who suggested they could even bring back former Bachelor Ben Higgins — though it’s admittedly “a little soon” considering his recent split from Lauren Bushnell.

“I feel like this is one of the seasons where I really have no idea who the next Bachelor is,” continued Fedotowsky. “They edit that person for you to fall in love with them. Not for Rachel to fall in love with them, but for America to fall in love with them. I feel like I’m good at [predicting] it, but this season I have no idea!”

The Bachelorette airs Mondays (8 p.m. ET) on ABC.