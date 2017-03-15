How Ali Fedotowsky Avoided Having Sex in the Bachelorette Fantasy Suite

Ali Fedotowsky knows all about what does — and doesn’t — go on during the Bachelor and Bachelorette Fantasy Suite dates.

Sitting down with Hollywood Today Live on Tuesday, the former Bachelorette, who starred on the sixth season of the ABC reality series in 2010, dished about all of the behind-the-scenes action that may or may not take place behind closed doors.

“You spoke out about what happens in the Fantasy Suite,” host Ali Landry said on the show. “Honestly, all this time I thought people cuddled. But you said that they actually have sex!”

According to 32-year-old Fedotowsky, they indeed do. “It goes down,” the Bachelorette alum said with a laugh.

Asked if she thinks contestants “have an advantage” if they decide to be intimate with the leading man or woman, she admitted, “If you’re not having sex you’re probably not getting chosen, unless you’re waiting for religious reasons or personal reasons.”

“So if you don’t go down, you probably won’t get chosen?” the co-hosts inquired.

“I guess that’s the wrong way to say it. If you don’t want to, that’s your choice,” Fedotowsky continued, and added, “but if the Bachelor’s choosing not to sleep with you.”

Speaking from personal experience, the Love Buzz host revealed that during her season, she avoided having sex with a contestant that she didn’t want to sleep with by collaborating with producers, who helped made up an excuse for her to leave.

“For example, on my season I know I wanted to be with one guy, so I didn’t even want to spend the night with the other guy. So I asked one of the producers to call and make up an excuse for me to be able to leave the room,” she explained. “So if that’s happening to you — if the Bachelor’s leaving the room — you’re probably not getting chosen. That’s what I meant. But if you choose not to sleep with them, well I would hope not.”

FROM COINAGE: The Bachelor Engagement Rings Cost How Much?!

On Fedotowsky’s season 6, she had three overnight dates — Roberto Martinez, Chris Lambton and Frank Neuschaefer (he ended up declaring his love for an ex girlfriend and left prior to the rose ceremony) — and ultimately ended up getting engaged to Martinez.

Although her engagement to the Bachelorette winner ended, she still “totally” believes that love can be found on TV, which is how she met her husband, Kevin Manno.

“I actually met my now-husband — ah, I love saying that — my husband, I met him on a TV show,” said Fedotowsky, who married Manno in early March. “So yes, I absolutely think it’s possible to find love on TV. And on The Bachelor, yes. But your odds aren’t better being on The Bachelor or The Bachelorette. If anything, they’re probably a little worse because there’s so much pressure on you.”

A new season of The Bachelorette premieres May 22 on ABC.