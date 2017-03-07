Vanessa or Raven? Almost-Bachelor Luke Pell Reveals Who Would Get His Final Rose

Luke Pell is ready to give away his own final rose!

Stopping by PEOPLE Now, the the 32-year-old war veteran — who was in the running to be this season’s Bachelor — opened up about Nick Viall‘s remaining two ladies. Pell also discusses how it feels to watch the Wisconsin native’s love pursuit, knowing it could have been him.

“It’s interesting,” he says. “I mean, I feel for the guy. Who’s ever in that position, it’s usually a tough position to be in. But it’s interesting to think about how close it was to being me.”

As for his thoughts on the two ladies left standing, Raven Gates and Vanessa Grimaldi, Pell is ready to hand over a rose for himself.

“I think [Raven’s] a great girl,” he admits. “I haven’t met Raven yet, but it’s funny, so many fans tag us on social media are like, ‘Oh, my god, they should get married. She likes mud and four wheelers.’ ”

“Sometimes they cut my head off and put it on Nick’s body for the hometown dates,” Pell adds.

But would Raven be the one for Pell?

“Look, it’s really hard for me to judge from the outside looking in,” he adds. “I have to have chemistry to know if the emotional connection is there or not.”

“So, looking at their resume, I guess, from this standpoint, I would say that Vanessa has the winning Bachelor resume: the special education teacher from Canada, she’s a sweetheart,” Pell reveals. “She has all the bullet points. I love that.”

The Bachelor finale airs Monday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.