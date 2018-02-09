Bachelor Winter Games Is Shaking Up the Rose Ceremony with a Vote: 'Who's Not Here for Love?'

Chris Harrison will be bringing the fire to The Bachelor Winter Games.

On Tuesday, the latest Bachelor spin-off will premiere when 14 international bachelors and bachelorettes from around the world compete to find love with 12 alums from the U.S. While it’s set in a wintry backdrop, things will definitely be heating up when they go head-to-head in Olympic-themed challenges.

In a PEOPLE exclusive sneak peek ahead of the first rose ceremony, Harrison, 46, presents a plot twist.

“Welcome to your first Bachelor Winter Games rose ceremony,” the longtime host says to the contestants, who sit in the fireplace-lit living room.

“Here’s how this is going to go. Five people are going home: three women, two men. You will decide who’s going home tonight,” Harrison explains. “You are all going to take part in a vote-off.”

Harrison continues: “Gentlemen, you’ll be voting for one woman. Ladies, you’re voting for one man. The name you write down will be who you want to leave. You’re going to decide: who’s not serious about this? Who’s not here for love? Who’s not here for a relationship? Once you’ve made up your mind who that is, you’ll go into a voting room and you’ll write that name down and cast your vote. The three women, the two men who get the most votes at the end of the night will be going home.”

Courtesy ABC

Judging by the looks on the faces of numerous contestants — including Ashley Iaconetti and Eric Bigger, who says, “Aww, that’s harsh” — the ladies and gents are feeling the pressure.

“The good news: you have this evening to have some serious conversations, plead your case,” says Harrison, who reminds them: “This is your last chance.”

The Bachelor Winter Games premieres Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.