Bachelor Winter Games Contestants Had Same Drinking Limits as Bachelor in Paradise Cast: Source

The Bachelor producers don’t want any more trouble in paradise … or Vermont.

A source confirms to PEOPLE that staff monitored the alcohol intake of contestants on the upcoming Olympic-themed spinoff, The Bachelor Winter Games, enforcing the same “two drink per hour maximum” created for Bachelor in Paradise participants last summer after the production shutdown spurred by Corinne Olympios and DeMario Jackson‘s sex scandal.

Producers also made sure none of the Winter Games stars drank too much before participating in the competitions — which mirror Olympic sports such as ice dancing and skiing — for their safety.

From left: Bachelor Winter Games contestants Dean Unglert, Eric Bigger and Josiah Graham Lorenzo Bevilaqua/ABC/Getty

The Bachelor in Paradise scandal erupted in June 2017 after a sexual encounter between Olympios, 25, and Jackson, 31 — both of whom were drinking heavily that day — briefly shut down the Bachelor/ette summer spin-off, which places franchise alums in an elaborate game of romantic musical chairs in Mexico.

Warner Bros. subsequently launched an internal investigation into “allegations of misconduct,” later determining nothing improper had occurred. Production resumed, but without Olympios and Jackson. (For more on the scandal and its aftermath, here’s everything you need to know.)

On Winter Games, a brand new four-episode, Chris Harrison-hosted series, two dozen-plus singles from the U.S. franchise and a smattering of countries across the world will gather at a Vermont resort, where former Bachelorette contestants and current spouses Trista and Ryan Sutter will act as grand marshals and kick off the love Olympics. SportsCenter anchor Hannah Storm and KABC sports anchor Ashley Brewer will help Harrison on the commentary front.

The singles will compete in winter sporting events, with the winners of the challenges earning date cards. Guest appearances will include current Bachelor Arie Luyendyk Jr., and former Bachelorettes Rachel Lindsay and JoJo Fletcher, champion figure skaters Tai Babilonia and Randy Gardner, and Olympic skating silver medalist Nancy Kerrigan.

The Bachelor Winter Games premieres Feb. 13 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC, with subsequent episodes airing Feb. 15, 20, and 22.