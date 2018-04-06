The Bachelor Winter Games Stars Dean Unglert and Lesley Murphy Split

Another Bachelor Winter Games couple has split.

PEOPLE confirms that Dean Unglert and Lesley Murphy have parted ways after they started dating on the ABC spinoff.

In February, Unglert got down on one knee during The Bachelor Winter Games: World Tells All special to ask Murphy to move in with him. The pair spent 15 days on the road together after filming was finished for the show, but they were long distance the rest of the time.

“It hasn’t been easy, especially coming from the show where we lived together in a beautiful environment for a couple of weeks to basically being long distance and having to rely on FaceTime and text messages,” Murphy, who had a double mastectomy, told PEOPLE in February. “Long distance is never easy.”

Lorenzo Bevilaqua/ABC via Getty

E! News was first to report the breakup.

News of Unglert and Murphy’s split comes one day after The Bachelor Winter Games stars Clare Crawley and Benoit Beauséjour-Savard called off their engagement.

The pair, who got engaged during The Bachelor Winter Games: World Tells All, shared a joint statement: “It’s with a heavy heart that we have mutually decided to end our relationship. We think the world of each other, and we were both hoping we could make this work.”

In addition, PEOPLE confirmed in March that Winter Games stars Ashley Iaconetti and Kevin Wendt had broken up.

“It sounds a little harsh, but it’s just that lack of — there’s magic. We get along very well, it’s just there’s a little something missing and you can’t really pinpoint what it is. That’s just how I feel,” Iaconetti, 30, told former Bachelor star Ben Higgins on an episode of their Ben and Ashley I. Almost Famous Podcast.