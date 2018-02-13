TV

The Bachelor Winter Games: See Our Favorite Singles Competing from the U.S. and Abroad

Here are the contestants to watch on The Bachelor‘s Winter Olympics-themed spinoff, premiering Feb. 13 on ABC.

Lesley Murphy

An alum from Sean Lowe's Bachelor season, Murphy, 30, says she loved the "Survivor-esque" vibe of Winter Games, which pairs U.S. favorites with international Bachelor stars for snowy challenges and romance. Plus, sparks fly between her and Dean Unglert ... 

Ben Higgin

Eight months after his split from his fiancée, Lauren Bushnell, former Bachelor Ben Higgins is back. "I really want to find somebody," the 29-year-old said last October. 

Ashley Iaconetti

Fans have seen her get emotional more than a few times over the years, but the tears may be over for the TV host, 29. "She fell for someone during the Games," a source says. "She's really happy."

Dean Unglert

He didn't find love on The Bachelorette or Bachelor in Paradise (hello, most dramatic love triangle in BiP history), but the 26-year-old bonded with Murphy during filming in Vermont. "We've very different people but he drew me in," she says.

Clare Crawley

The 36-year-old — whose ocean dip with Bachelor Juan Pablo Galavis in 2014 was the splash heard 'round the world — appeared in BiP's inaugural season and is the center of a love triangle on Winter Games.

Luke Pell

The 33-year-old placed fourth on JoJo Fletcher's season of The Bachelorette. Something tells us the war veteran turned country crooner will have no problem bringing some Texas heat to Vermont. 

Tiffany Scanlon

This 31-year-old Aussie found love on her country's version of The Bachelor — but not with the leading man. Instead, Scanlon and fellow contestant Megan Marx dated for over a year. On Winter Games, she's open to dating either sex.

Eric Bigger

The 29-year-old fell in love for the first time with Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay ... but came in third place. Of what he would bring to the table as a potential Bachelor, he previously said, "a different dynamic and different energy." 

Yuki Kimura

Move over, Bekah M. — this  Bachelor Japan vet is mere 21 years old. Though she speaks very little English and communicates with the cast mostly through a translator, she's a breakout bacheorette on Winter Games. "She will take over everybody's hearts," Higgins promises. 

