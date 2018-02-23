Bachelor Winter Games' Clare Crawley and Benoit Are Engaged! Inside His Shocking Proposal

Fourth time’s the charm for Bachelor Nation’s Clare Crawley — she’s engaged!

During The Bachelor Winter Games: World Tells All special on Thursday night, Canada native Benoit Beauséjour-Savard got down on one knee to pop the question in French, and she said, “Yes!”

“It’s overwhelming, it’s crazy,” Crawley tells PEOPLE of the surprise engagement. “Going on these Bachelor shows is a huge risk and you don’t know the outcome. It’s scary, but it’s a risk that you have to take to get the good in the end.”

“I dind’t expect this,” Beauséjour-Savard adds. “I was heartbroken on The Bachelorette: Canada but going back on this show I had an open mind. I was realistic that there might not be someone for me. But like you’ve seen on TV, I had the biggest crush ever on her. [But then] it wasn’t a crush, it was developing into something really deep and strong.”

The pair connected early on during their time on the spinoff show, but Crawley soon found herself in a love triangle with Beauséjour-Savard and German contestant Christian Rauch. While Beauséjour-Savard was open about his intense feelings for Crawley, she ended up telling him that she didn’t feel the same way and wanted to get to know Rauch better.

Beauséjour-Savard was heartbroken and decided to leave the house, but things didn’t quite work out in the end for Crawley and Rauch, either: They chose to go their separate ways before a kissing competition.

Crawley and Beauséjour-Savard then reconnected over a simple text in which he asked if she was doing okay after leaving the show.

“At that point, I was just thinking, ‘She’s ending up with Christian,'” Beauséjour-Savard says. “The sentence that kept running through my mind was, ‘It’s not the end of the two of us.’ But I knew at that moment that she may have fell for him. It didn’t happen, so she just called me and from there, it went better and better, and we spent hours and hours each and every day talking to each other.”

The Winter Games teased the proposal before the show aired by posting a photo of Crawley’s engagement ring on Twitter, though ABC kept the identity of the betrothed pair a secret, even suggesting Dean Unglert had asked Lesley Murphy to marry him in a promo.

Beauséjour-Savard says Neil Lane custom-designed the sparkler.

“He didn’t have the one I was looking for, so he built a custom one, which is amazing,” he says. “It was exactly what I asked, and he did the best job ever. It blows my mind. It was the first time that I had to shop for this, and it will be the last one for sure. It’s kind of stressful, but I’m glad she likes it.”

Beauséjour-Savard says he only started thinking about the proposal a week before he popped the question, and though he hadn’t told his family beforehand, he asked Crawley’s family for their blessing over FaceTime.

“They’re really close to each other and mostly women,” he says. “I think to have another man in their life, they were wishing that to happen for Clare. It’s just the best thing right now.”

He continues: “We’re two sensitive people, two intense people. Go big or home. I love her so much, you have no idea, and she’s just the best so, why not? I wanted to.”

When Crawley told her family that they were engaged, they couldn’t have been more excited for her and her new fiancé.

“It’s funny, they’ve always lead me away from guys like, ‘He’s not good for you,” she says. “They have not said one thing about Benoit. It’s always, ‘Go for it.'”

“My mom doesn’t know much about these shows, and she just knows if you’re in love, then you get engaged,” she continues. “So when I told her about Benoit, she was like, ‘Are you getting married?’ I was like, ‘What would you think if I got married?’ And she was like, ‘I pray every single night for this, you have no idea how much I pray for this every single night.’ I mean, she is over the moon.”

Beauséjour-Savard also gave Crawley’s late father a shout-out during the proposal, saying, “I feel like there is someone up their watching us right now.”

“I get emotional talking about this, but I never thought I would have a wedding because before my dad passed away, we had our own little father-daughter dance at home because we knew he was going to pass away,” Crawley says. “I never thought I’d have a wedding but it’s a celebration of love and I never thought it would happen for me.”

Since Beauséjour-Savard still lives in Montreal and Crawley in Sacramento, they’re thinking about making a big move soon to be with each other.

“I told him, ‘I don’t care where we end up, I just can’t do snow,'” Crawley says. “It’s a hard decision to make because I’ve always lived [in Sacramento] my whole life. But everything I’ve ever said is, ‘Wherever my husband is, that’s your family.’ Wherever that is, it doesn’t matter where.”

“I’m probably going to have to do a big move,” Beauséjour-Savard says. Until then, they’re making their long-distance relationship work.

“I’ve been in long distance relationships before, and it matters your investment in the relationship and it doesn’t matter the distance between the relationships,” Crawley says. “I’ve had relationships in the same city that have not worked out at all and have been a struggle. So it’s wanting it. That, I think, can overcome anything.”

Benoit agrees: “We’ve spent the last two months talking to each other and it just got better and better. One day we’re going to have to live in the same city, live in the same house and I think this is how we start a family.”