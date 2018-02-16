Bachelor Winter Games: Chris Harrison Wonders If Clare Made a 'Mistake' in Saying Goodbye to Benoit

Every week, Bachelor Winter Games host and executive producer Chris Harrison is giving PEOPLE his behind-the-scenes take on the latest episode. Follow him on Twitter at @chrisbharrison.

The second episode of Bachelor Winter Games is already here! No need to wait another week for a second helping of international romance with a side order of tears.

Speed skating was a fun way to kick things off, and it was no surprise that Kevin and Rebecca breezed through the qualifying heats. It would have been so so easy to just sit back and hand them the date cards, so I thought why not mix things up and make the losers the winners? The Bachelor Winter Games is, after all, not about who is the best athlete; this is about romance, relationships and love.

Oh, and Ashley I.’s earmuffs. That is all.

Back at the Bachelor villa, Jordan — the Bachelor from New Zealand — was waiting. Jordan was due to arrive days earlier with the rest of the group, but he had all kinds of visa issues. Every day the embassy would tell him his visa would be ready, and every day it wasn’t. We weren’t even sure he was going to show up at all. But finally, he made it. And of course after word got around that Jordan had flipped a coin to decide the winner on his season of The Bachelor, the group really grilled him.

Jordan is actually a really interesting guy. While he definitely made some decisions as the New Zealand Bachelor that I’m sure he regrets, he’s also learned from them. I think you’ll be pleasantly surprised to see just how seriously he takes things, and just how emotionally invested he becomes in his relationship with Bibiana during his time at the Bachelor Winter Games.

Seeing Stassi ask Luke out wasn’t a big surprise after they bonded so much earlier in the day. However, watching Kevin and Ashley develop a relationship was a little surprising. Only a couple days earlier, Kevin was going out on a date with Bibiana, leaving Ashley in tears. And now here was Kevin ending things with Bibiana and expressing his interest in Ashley. And can we talk about Kevin and his crazy bed-head hair and hoodie? What is that??? Is that a look I’m just not familiar with?

Lesley and Dean are two people I never would have put together. As we all know, Dean has had some trouble maturely handling relationships, and Lesley is a strong woman who doesn’t suffer fools. And yet romance blossomed quickly and organically between them. Will it last between those two? Is Dean man enough for Lesley? Stay tuned!

WATCH: What Does the Cast of ‘Bachelor Winter Games’ Really Think About Arie Luyendyk Jr. and His ‘Pillow Lips’?

The Jacuzzi. I’ve never heard so much talk about a Jacuzzi! I’m not sure exactly where the miscommunication was, but if Christian really wanted that Jacuzzi date to happen, he needed to just man up and go find Clare. I don’t think this was a cultural issue; I just think Christian was afraid to really put himself out there and make a move. Regardless, we all knew it was only a matter of time before Jacuzzi-Gate bubbled over.

Now Clare has had a long history with the Bachelor franchise, starting with her infamous relationship with Juan Pablo. Many of you may think of Clare simply as an emotional woman who has never found love. The truth is, she is so much more than that. She is emotional, but she’s also smart, driven, loyal and strong. Clare won’t settle for any man; she wants the right man for her. But when she said goodbye to Benoit, I did wonder if she was making a mistake. It was just such an emotional goodbye for all involved, even those behind the camera. I can’t tell you how many producers were sobbing when Benoit walked away and drove off. We were all a little heartbroken.

At the cocktail party, you could really see the couples forming and the emotions flowing. Things had gotten so real, so quickly. And I had no idea if Clare was going to accept a rose from Christian. She seemed to stand there forever before saying yes. But Clare is a fighter, and she was willing to give Christian a chance. I commend her for that.

Next Tuesday, JoJo, Rachel and Arie make a guest appearance. What transpires might be one of the craziest things I’ve ever witnessed in my 17 years with Bachelor Nation. I also have an emotional sit-down with one of your fan favorites. It’s tearful, it’s raw and it’s very, very real. And then there’s Yuki. She and I speak a little Japanese. You didn’t know I could speak Japanese? Neither did I! Tune in next Tuesday!

