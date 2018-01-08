Ben Higgins! Dean Unglert! The Bachelor Winter Games Cast, Premiere Date Revealed

As the nation/globe readies itself for the Winter Olympics, The Bachelor is preparing for international competition as well.

Debuting Feb. 13 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC, The Bachelor Winter Games will feature 14 bachelors and bachelorettes from a smattering of countries across the world seeking to hurdle language barriers and cultural differences to romantically connect with a dozen fan favorites from The Bachelor and The Bachelorette.

In the four-episode, Chris Harrison-hosted series, whose subsequent episodes air Feb. 15, 20, and 22, two dozen-plus singles will gather at a Vermont resort, where former Bachelorette contestants and current spouses Trista and Ryan Sutter will act as grand marshals and kick off the love Olympics. SportsCenter anchor Hannah Storm and KABC sports anchor Ashley Brewer will help Chris Harrison on the commentary front, while country singer Ruthie Collins will perform.

David Becker/Getty

The singles will compete in such events as winter biathlon and ice dancing, with the winners of the challenges earning date cards. Guest appearances will include current Bachelor Arie Luyendyk, Jr., and former Bachelorettes Rachel Lindsay and JoJo Fletcher, champion figure skaters Tai Babilonia and Randy Gardner, and Olympic skating silver medalist Nancy Kerrigan.

RELATED VIDEO: 3 Things to Know About Arie Luyendyk Jr.

On Monday at the Television Critics Association Winter Press Tour, ABC releases the names of two dozen of the competitors, with additional singles to be announced later. The season 20 Bachelor, Ben Higgins, 29, will be in the mix of American men, as will four singles from season 13 of The Bachelorette (Rachel Lindsay): Dean, 26; Eric, 29; Jamey, 33; Josiah, 29. Also included from The Bachelorette pool: Luke, 33, from season 12 (JoJo Fletcher), and Michael, 37, from season 9 (Desiree Hartsock Siegfried).

Among the American women and Bachelor alums: Ashley I., 29, from season 19 (Chris Soules), Clare, 36, from season 18 (Juan Pablo Galavis), and Lesley, 30, from season 17 (Sean Lowe).

See the full list of participants below.

USA Men

Ben, 29, “The Bachelor” Season 20 – USA

Dean, 26, “The Bachelorette” Season 13 (Rachel Lindsay) – USA

Eric, 29, “The Bachelorette” Season 13 (Rachel Lindsay) – USA

Jamey, 33, “The Bachelorette” Season 13 (Rachel Lindsay) – USA

Josiah, 29, “The Bachelorette” Season 13 (Rachel Lindsay) – USA

Luke, 33, “The Bachelorette” Season 12 (JoJo Fletcher) – USA

Michael, 37, “The Bachelorette” Season 9 (Desiree Hartsock Siegfried) – USA

USA Women

Ashley I., 29, “The Bachelor” Season 19 (Chris Soules) – USA

Clare, 36, “The Bachelor” Season 18 (Juan Pablo Galavis) – USA

Lesley, 30, “The Bachelor” Season 17 (Sean Lowe) – USA

International Men

Benoit, 31, “The Bachelorette” Season 1 – Canada

Christian, 34, “The Bachelorette” Season 1 – Switzerland and Germany

Courtney, 31, “The Bachelorette” Season 2 – Australia

Jordan, 34, “The Bachelor” Season 2 – New Zealand

Kevin, 33, “The Bachelorette” Season 1 – Canada

International Women

Ally, 24, “The Bachelor” Season 3 – New Zealand

Jenny, 34, “The Bachelor” Season 1 – Finland

Laura, 29, “The Bachelor” Season 1 – United Kingdom

Lily, 21, “The Bachelor” Season 3 – New Zealand

Nastassia, 26, “The Bachelor” Season 3 – Sweden

Rebecca, 26, “The Bachelor” Season 3 – Sweden

Tiffany, 31, “The Bachelor” Season 4 – Australia

Yuki, 21, “The Bachelor” Season 1 – Japan

Zoe, 25, “The Bachelor” Season 1 – China

ABC is currently airing season 22 of The Bachelor.