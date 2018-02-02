What Does the Bachelor Winter Games Cast Think About Arie Luyendyk Jr. and His ‘Pillow Lips’?

Even though he’s got plenty of women falling for him on the current season of The Bachelor, not everyone is the biggest fan of “kissing bandit” Arie Luyendyk Jr. and his “pillow lips.”

During an interview with PEOPLE Now, Ashley Iaconetti, Eric Bigger and Dean Unglert — who will all be staring on the upcoming Olympic-themed spinoff The Bachelor Winter Games — revealed what they really thought of the franchise’s newest bachelor.

“I give him a B+,” Bigger, 29, said when asked to give Luyendyk Jr. an overall grade so far.

And although Unglert admitted it was hard to really judge him because “I feel like we’re seeing such slivers of him,” he did admit that “you can only watch one guy make out with so many girls for long.”

“I think it works really well when there’s one girl, but he’s doing the same thing over and over again to all of the girls,” Unglert continued.

Paul Hebert/ABC

Fan favorite Iaconetti agreed. “I was a huge fan of Emily [Maynard Johnson]’s season and I was team Jeff [Holm] very much, but whenever Ari would kiss her, I would be like, ‘Wow, he’s got it,’ ” she said.

“Now seeing him apply that same sort of skill to everyone, it’s just a little bit less special,” the 29-year-old added.

But Bachelorette fan favorite Peter Kraus has given Luyendyk Jr his seal of approval.

The former contender for Rachel Lindsay’s heart stopped by People Now to say that he thought the race car driver “seems like a good guy.” “He’s kind of like myself, kind of quiet and reserved. But when he speaks, he has something to say,” he explained.

But even though Kraus is a fan, he admitted he hadn’t watched much of this season. “I watched the first two episodes, and it was unhealthy so I quit,” he continued.

The fan favorite also revealed that even though he didn’t end up winning Lindsay’s heart, he had fond memories of his time on the show — in fact, the last time he laughed so hard he cried was during the filming of the reality series.

Describing the first two weeks contestants are in the house, Kraus explained, “It’s nothing but drinking and card games.”

“It’s basically a frat party where there’s 15, 20 guys sitting around a table having a good time, and I’ve never laughed so much in my life,” he added.

The Bachelor Winter Games premieres Feb. 13 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC, with subsequent episodes airing Feb. 15, 20, and 22.