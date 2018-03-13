Bachelor Winter Games' Ashley Iaconetti and Kevin Wendt Split

Another Bachelor Nation couple has called it quits: Ashley Iaconetti and Kevin Wendt have broken up.

PEOPLE confirms that the Bachelor Winter Games contestants have decided to go their separate ways.

Last month, audiences watched Iaconetti — she previously competed on The Bachelor and Bachelor in Paradise — and Wendt’s whirlwind relationship develop on the ABC Olympic-themed Bachelor spinoff.

“When I saw him for the first time at the parade, I was like, ‘That means trouble. He’s hot. I’m probably going to cry, and it’s not going to work out,’ ” Iaconetti, who had become known for weeping on TV, told PEOPLE. “I went into the Winter Games just with the intention of hanging out with my friends, so I had no idea that I’d meet somebody, too. I definitely was like, ‘Foreign guys!’ But Canada, sure.”

Ashley Iaconetti and Kevin Wendt Lorenzo Bevilaqua/ABC

Since filming wrapped, Iaconetti, 30, and Wendt, a former Canadian Bachelorette contestant, were intentional about making their relationship work, despite being long distance.

“The negative is we don’t just get to wake up in the same house and have no responsibilities but to each other — that’s pretty awesome on the show,” Wendt said. “Now it’s fun because we find out about each other and what we want to do.”

Though Wendt is based in Canada and Iaconetti in Los Angeles, the two attempted to make it work by “a lot of FaceTime” and phone calls.

“I’m a caller,” Wendt told PEOPLE, to which Iaconetti added, “He will call to be like, ‘What’s your location?’ I’m like, ‘Just text me that.’ ”

After winning the first ever Canadian season of The Bachelorette and proposing to Jasmine Lorimer, Wendt said he was “skeptical” about joining Winter Games until he pulled up to the Vermont villa.

“I was nervous that I wasn’t ready to move on and not necessarily start dating but meet someone that I actually truly care about,” he said. “Ben [Higgins] had the experience — it forces you to really look in the mirror of whether you can do it or not. Then I showed up and just kind of made some friends, and Ashley made it easy.”

To celebrate her 30th birthday last week, Wendt posted a photo of Iaconetti to Instagram with a sweet caption. “She has so many incredible qualities I’m learning about each day,” he began. “There is a reason she has so many friends and people around her that love her.”

“She’s the most driven, motivating, and supportive person I know. She motivates me to be more. Smart, sweet, sexy and it’s her birthday tomorrow!!” continued Wendt. “So go say happy birthday to her!!! 🎁❤ #30looksgood #campfireandwine.”

Entertainment Tonight first reported the news of Iaconetti and Wendt’s split.