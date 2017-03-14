Vanessa Grimaldi Says Her Students Didn't Approve of Bachelor Nick Viall's Flirtations with Other Women

Nick Viall may have won Vanessa Grimaldi‘s heart, but there are a few other important people in her life he might need to put in a little extra time with.

After getting engaged on Monday’s season finale of The Bachelor, the happy couple is opening up to PEOPLE in this week’s issue about their relationship — and how Grimaldi’s students back home in Montreal, Canada, reacted to the show.

“This process has been quite interesting with my students,” admits Grimaldi, who is a special education teacher in the adult sector, with students over 21.

“It’s a hard concept for them to understand,” she adds.

For more from Viall and Grimaldi, pick up this week’s issue of PEOPLE, on newsstands Friday

RELATED VIDEO: Nick Viall Teases How His Bachelor Run Ends — ‘It Ended the Way It Should Have’

According to Grimaldi, 29, her students struggled particularly with watching Viall, 36, interacting with the other women on the show.

“They had their moments where it was hard for them to understand — like why Nick was giving roses out to other women, and why Nick was kissing other women,” she explains. “There were a few interventions I had to do with a couple of them.”

FROM COINAGE: The Bachelor Engagement Rings Cost How Much?!

But ultimately, Grimaldi says the students in her classroom simply want the best for her.

“They see how happy I am,” she says. “I have so much support at work! They’re very excited for me and this new chapter of my life.”

—With AURELIE CORINTHIOS