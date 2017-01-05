Bachelor Villain Corinne Says Her 'Dad Would Be Proud' of Topless Photo Shoot with Nick Viall

Here’s one way to make your parents proud!

In a sneak peek at Monday’s new episode of The Bachelor, this season’s villain — Corinne Olympios — used a group date with Nick Viall, 36, to standout from the rest of the girls by putting her best assets forward.

In the clip, Corinne jumps in a pool next to Viall for a intimate photo shoot and she uses the one-on-one opportunity to take it to another level. The Miami native rips off her bikini top and reveals her bare chest to the bachelor, her fellow contestants, the camera crew and all of bachelor nation.

“Wait, what is she doing?” one contestant asks as she looks on into the pool. As for Viall, he appears to be in complete shock.

“Dad would be proud,” Corinne says during her on-camera interview while holding a coveted rose. “Even though I was naked.”

Writing in an exclusive blog post for PEOPLE, Viall opened up about his first impression of the 24-year-old blonde following Monday’s season 21 premiere.

“Corinne was a woman who certainly brought her confidence that night. When she came back for a second conversation, I was a little surprised but at the same time I respected the assertiveness,” he wrote. “I appreciated Corinne being confident enough to take a chance and put her relationship with me above everything else.”

The Bachelor airs Mondays (8 p.m. ET) on ABC.