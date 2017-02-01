Bachelor Villain Corinne Olympios Says Her Wild, 'Promiscuous' Persona Isn't an Act: 'That Is the Real Me'

Between topless photo shoots and whipped cream shenanigans, Corinne Olympios has dominated Nick Viall‘s season of The Bachelor — and she’s not done yet.

During an appearance on Wednesday’s Ellen DeGeneres Show, Olympios told Ellen DeGeneres that she has no regrets about her stint on the show and “totally” enjoyed the experience.

So, is that wild on-screen persona the real her?

“That is the real me. It’s definitely a real side of me,” she said. “But there are many other sides to me. I’m an older sister. I run a business. I am an athlete — well, I work out every day, I have a trainer. I think that you’ll see a lot more of Corinne as the season goes on. Clothed!”

DeGeneres, 59, pressed the reality star a little further.

“In the beginning — come on, you’re watching it back now,” she said. “Don’t you think you were crazy?”

Olympios, 24, simply laughed.

“Well, watching it back … I’m funny. I definitely think I’m funny — I actually really laugh very hard at myself,” she said, before admitting that she did end up coming across “a little bit more promiscuous than I thought I would look.”

That being said, she maintained she always knew her “limit” when it came to drinking: “I never took it too far where I would like, black out or anything like that.”

As for why she signed up for the show? According to Olympios, she had gotten out of a long, “stressful” relationship and thought it would be a “really great opportunity to put myself out there and have fun with it.”

Last but not least, Olympios revealed the truth behind her much talked about “nanny,” Raquel.

“Raquel works with my family. She’s been with us for 18 years. She moved with us to Florida from New Jersey. She’s kind of like everything,” she said. “She raised my sister, she helped my mom through cancer, she’s just great. She’s part of our family. She’s not my nanny like, ‘my babysitter.’ ”

“I have a lot of respect for her and she’s kind of like a mother figure to me. So I don’t really like to say ‘cleaning lady’ or ‘housekeeper,’ so ‘nanny’ to me is kind of a more respectful word for her,” she added. “Because I really do love her and she is a very big part of my life.”

And, of course, she makes a mean cheese pasta.

