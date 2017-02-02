The Bachelor's Corinne Olympios Insists She's No Villain — but She Is Close with Infamous Bad Boy Chad Johnson!

She’s definitely one of the most talked-about contestants from Bachelor nation, but Corinne Olympios insists she doesn’t have any “villainous” intentions — despite being instantly labeled as one.

The 24-year-old Miami resident, who is vying for Nick Viall‘s heart on this season of The Bachelor, made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show this week. In a newly released clip, Olympios, 24, sits down with two Ellen producers to discuss how she juggled her relationship with Viall, 36, and the rest of the women.

“I was getting a lot of attention from Nick,” she admits. “I was kind of doing me, and you know, the girls were getting really mad and starting to ignore me. I was like: ‘What am I doing?’ ”

“Because I didn’t do anything to anyone!” she insists. “I mean, I had my time, you had your time, what’s the problem? He’s going to pick who he wants to pick. If you’re being yourself in your time, you’re being yourself in your time, just like I am. So I didn’t understand why everyone was getting all worried and upset about me. … I never looked at [the other women] as: ‘Wow, they’re my competition,’ because I was always doing me anyways.”

Of her decision to confront the women after overhearing them talking about her, Olympios said she’s always been “an open book.”

“If you have a problem with me, come talk to me — we’ll fix it, we’ll get over it,” she said. “I don’t bite, I’m not scary, I’m actually very nice. You’ll love me, I promise!”

And while she has maintained that for the most part, her wild on-screen persona is “the real me,” she does admit that certain things came across a little more promiscuous than she had intended — like the scene where she pulled out a can of whipped cream and had Viall lick it off her chest.

“[The whipped cream] was supposed to be something silly, sexy, funny — for me and Nick to kind of enjoy,” she says. “I will admit, watching it back, it was a little — not the way I wanted it go, really. But you know what, I’m only human, it happens. I tried to do something cute and it turned into a little bit more of … too sexy of a thing.”

But she has no regrets about snoozing through rose ceremonies (“I was just tired! Everybody naps!”), or making out with Viall in a bouncy house, which stirred up plenty of drama during a week 3 pool party.

“The bouncy house, it was just good old fun,” she said. “We were just bouncing around in the bouncy house and making out. I mean, everybody makes out with Nick! … I didn’t do what the other girls did. I didn’t say: ‘Well, you made out with him after I did and I don’t like you now.’ ”

But perhaps Olympios’ biggest bombshell is the fact that she’s in touch with infamous Bachelor nation bad boy and villain Chad Johnson.

“Chad and I talk. Like, we chat,” she reveals. “He’s really cool. Great guy, so nice. [He has] my back, like [he tells me]: ‘Don’t worry about what other people say, I think you’re awesome.’ And I actually had lunch with Olivia [Caridi] in New York. She’s very nice, very cool.”

“I think we can all agree that I’m the best,” Olympios adds with a laugh. “I think they’re a little jealous of me being a little bit better than them at ‘it,’ whatever ‘it’ is — whether it’s being a villain, or saying what you want to say, or going after what you want.”

The Ellen DeGeneres Show airs weekdays (check local listings) and The Bachelor airs Mondays (8 p.m. ET) on ABC.