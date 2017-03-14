The Bachelor's Vanessa Grimaldi Reveals Her Last Text to Fiancé Nick Viall Was Very X-Rated

Vanessa Grimaldi and Nick Viall have found a way to keep things hot now that The Bachelor has ended — and it’s safe to say they aren’t afraid to sext and tell.

The pair didn’t hold back when they told PEOPLE Now about the last text the Montreal teacher sent the Milwaukee salesman who presented her with the final rose on Monday’s season finale.

“The last text I sent Nick was today. It was a Snapchat,” Grimaldi, 29, said with a saucy giggle.

Viall, 36, seemed to take a moment to try and remember the image, but once it registered he responded with a very knowing thumbs up, explaining that “she was getting ready for a shoot.”

When PEOPLE Now asked what she was wearing in the image, Grimaldi cracked up as she replied “nothing.”

But her knight in shining armor made sure everyone knew the exchange wasn’t too dirty.

“It was very tasteful, though,” he said, and added that he responded to the photo with “two big thumbs-up, and a kissy-face emoji.” (Grimaldi clarified that he also added a heart emoji — in case you were worried he forgot it.)

Although the reality show couple are clearly hot and heavy for each other, Viall demonstrated that not all their text exchanges are quite so … naughty.

He admitted that his last text to her was downright boring.

“I think I was just letting her know when I was on my way,” he said.

Bland, yes, but not to worry: There was plenty more sex talk in the PEOPLE Now chat.

The pair did not stay very coy when asked to describe their last date night, which needed to take place “in a house” and under-the-radar so they did not spoil the television surprise.

“We did a lot of cooking, and watching movies and … you know,” he said as he teasingly lifted his eyebrows. “It.“