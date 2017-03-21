Emily & Haley Ferguson Weigh in on Nick Viall's DWTS Performance — Does He Have the Moves to Win?

Nick Viall made a solid Dancing with the Stars debut on Monday night — and he’s got two fans that are convinced he’s just going to get better.

“He has style and he definitely is cute when he’s dancing,” Viall’s close friend and fellow Bachelor alum Haley Ferguson told PEOPLE Now. “I think in the beginning everybody struggles, and throughout this process he’s going to get better. I’m so rooting for them to win!”

Viall, 36, earned a 24/40 from the judges for his first dance with pro partner Peta Murgatroyd on Monday’s season 24 premiere.

Afterwards, the reality star dished about his first live performance — and revealed how it stacks up to an intense Bachelor rose ceremony.

“It’s just as aggressive,” he told co-host Erin Andrews. “Differently though.”

And, of course, Viall is also juggling the ABC dance competition with his first few weeks being a publicly engaged man. So what do Haley and her twin Emily Ferguson think of Viall’s fiancée Vanessa Grimaldi?

“We met Vanessa for a hot second — we just shook hands and gave her a hug and introduced ourselves,” Haley told PEOPLE Now. “We haven’t had time to sit down and chat with her, but from what I’ve seen, I really enjoy her personality. I think that her and Nick are really cute together!”

And as for that awkward After the Final Rose?

“All I know, just knowing him as a person and being really close with him, Nick keeps it so real,” said Emily. “He would never do anything or propose if he wasn’t serious about it. Obviously he wanted it and he felt it so I think they’re going to last. It’s probably going to be a little awkward at first.”

“It’s always difficult in the beginning!” chimed in Haley.

Dancing with the Stars airs Mondays (8 p.m. ET) on ABC and The Twins: Happily Ever After? airs Mondays (9 p.m. ET) on Freeform.