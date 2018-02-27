Name, Age, Occupation & Hometown: Bachelor Stats Reveal Trends Among Contestants

Throughout the past 22 seasons of The Bachelor, audiences have watched hundreds of women of varying ages, names and occupations compete for the final rose.

As a way “to see if there was any location bias” with the selected contestant since season 1 of The Bachelor premiered in 2002, Homes.com decided to examine the stats surrounding the show.

“It quickly became clear that there were a ton of interesting stats on The Bachelor, specifically focusing on the ‘ideal contestant,’ including her ideal location. We thought this was fun, relevant, and might inspire folks living in that area to apply as a contestant knowing, at least from a statistical standpoint, that they have a higher chance of being selected by the producers,” says Homes.com’s Vice President of Search Marketin, gGrant Simmons, whose “data sources were bachelor wikis, databases, and a collection of Homes.com team members.”

“It was great to identify the ‘ideal contestant’ and that is — drum roll please — a 36-year-old nurse from Atlanta named Jennifer,” says Simmons.

From their research, Homes.com found that Lauren is the most popular Bachelor contestant first name, with Sarah, Ashley and Amber tying for the second spot. (Will that stat fair well for current season 22 contestant Lauren B.? Find out next week on Arie Luyendyk Jr.’s dramatic finale!)

“Lauren is the most popular contestant name (15 mentions), but it was the average Jennifer who won the most roses (average of 4.88 vs. Lauren’s 3),” says Simmons.

Courtesy Homes.com

Courtesy Homes.com

As for cities that breed the most contestants, Chicago, Illinois, was the top spot, with Los Angeles, California, coming in second and Dallas, Texas, as a close third.

“Chicago, Los Angeles, and Dallas topped the list of most contestants with Chicago (19) having three times as many, and Dallas (12) having twice as many as Atlanta (6), our top city for winners,” says Simmons.

He explains: “California has the most contestants (103), most likely because it’s the most populous state, but it’s the top corners of the country and the Midwest that appears to have more contestants that catch the Bachelor’s eye.”

“The most surprising outcome of the data is that California, for all its sun, beaches, lifestyle and really expensive homes (in the top cities of L.A. and San Diego), doesn’t rate very well when it comes to roses given,” he shares. “Although that may be a numbers game with their 103 contestants averaging one of the lowest rose counts in the country.”

Courtesy Homes.com

Courtesy Homes.com

Courtesy Homes.com

Courtesy Homes.com

Bachelor Nation fans may or may not be surprised to learn that the majority of contestants were aged 25, with 26 coming in second and 24 in third place.

“It’s apparently true that Bachelors love the older women with the two 36-year-old contestants earning an average of six roses during their appearances,” Simmons explains. “On the flip side, it seems like nobody likes you when you’re 25, at least on The Bachelor. While that is the most common contestant age overall, it is also essentially the worst performing age.”

Courtesy Homes.com

Courtesy Homes.com

According to Homes.com’s research, the most common profession for contestants was teacher, second was student and third was in real estate.

Courtesy Homes.com

Courtesy Homes.com

The Bachelor airs Mondays (8 p.m. ET) on ABC.