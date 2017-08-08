Rachel Lindsay's Final Bachelorette Thoughts: 'Oh My God, I Am Going to Spend My Life with This Person'
The Bachelor
Will Peter Kraus Be the Next Bachelor? Stacking Up the Strongest Contenders
Six handsome fellows who could be passing out the roses next season
By Dana Rose Falcone•@DanaRoseFalcone
Posted on
More
1 of 7
Now that Rachel Lindsay has found a fiancé in Bachelorette season 13 winner Bryan Abasolo, Bachelor Nation has begun to wonder who will be the next hopeful romantic to look for love on the ABC reality show. Nick Viall's selection as the latest Bachelor proves the network is no longer confined to picking a contestant from the most recent season. So beteween Lindsay's rejected suitors and longtime fan favorites, the pool of candidates who could be handing out roses on season 22 is deep. PEOPLE weighs the top options ....
2 of 7
PETER KRAUS
The personal trainer, 31, might've been Lindsay's runner-up this season, but he won America's hearts. While many hoped he'd leave Spain with the final rose, Kraus' unwillingness to propose as quickly as Lindsay needed ultimately caused the pair to split. Though she has said the show isn't Kraus' "world," the Wisconsin native — who has beloved final four contender Dean Unglert's "hands down" vote — may fare better when he's the one calling the shots. Not to mention it's a 13-year-old dream for him.
3 of 7
DEAN UNGLERT
Speaking of Dean, the 26-year-old wooed Lindsay with his sweet charm, goofy sense of humor and enderaing smile, but when his family drama revealed itself during hometown dates, the pair said goodbye. Despite also becoming a fan favorite (and the choice of runner-up Peter Kraus), the startup recruiter doesn't think he's up for the job as the next Bachelor. "I need to figure out a lot more about myself before I dive in and be the lead of anything," he told E! News. "I think I have a ways to go before I’m ready for something like that." Unglert isn't done with the franchise, though, as he'll try to find a connection on Bachelor in Paradise season 4.
4 of 7
ERIC BIGGER
Bigger fell in love for the first time on The Bachelorette and handled his breakup with Lindsay with class and dignity. That, plus the beard he debuted on the live finale, proved to viewers that the personal trainer, 29, has what it takes to be a leading man the next time around.
5 of 7
ALEX BORDYUKOV
Though the information systems supervisor got elminated early on, Bordyukov made an impression with his lap dance skills, outlandish suits and his ability to solve a Rubik's Cube. So much so that Lindsay and Abasolo agree the 28-year-old should be the next Bachelor. "He's a catch," Lindsay told PEOPLE. "He's really the all-around guy. It was hard for him to open up knowing there were all these other men, but I think as a Bachelor he would be fantastic." Absolo agrees, adding, "He's got a very quirky personality, but he's a really smart guy."
6 of 7
BEN HIGGINS
Season 20's Bachelor split from fiancée Lauren Bushnell in May, making him eligible to return to the series like past brokenhearted Bachelor Brad Womack. Though Bushnell, 27, has jumped into a new relationship, Higgins, 29, has said dating is "months away" for him right now. Still, he admitted on his Almost Famous podcast: "I desire commitment and I desire to emotionally attach myself to somebody."
7 of 7
COPPER!
Lindsay's pooch stole the show when he joined her and Kraus on their first one-on-one date and was the life of the puppy pool party they attended. (Copper was also the third most tweeted-about Bachelorette cast member that night.) Jimmy Kimmel has given The Bachelor the kiddie treatment, so hopefully the same can be done with dogs. It is 2017 after all.
See Also
More
Rachel Lindsay's Final Bachelorette Thoughts: 'Oh My God, I Am Going to Spend My Life with This Person'
More
Rachel Lindsay's Final Bachelorette Thoughts: 'Oh My God, I Am Going to Spend My Life with This Person'
Dance Moms Stars Chloe & Christi Lukasiak Reveal Their Last Girl's Night!
WATCH: Danielle Busby Feels 'Broken' as Husband Adam Reveals Why He Hid Postpartum Depression from Her
Kim Zolciak-Biermann Details 'Life-Changing' Stroke & Fears She's Not Out of the Woods Yet
LeVar Burton Is Sued in Reading Rainbow Copyright Dispute — But You Don't Have to Take Our Word for It