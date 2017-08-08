Will Peter Kraus Be the Next Bachelor? Stacking Up the Strongest Contenders

DEAN UNGLERT

Speaking of Dean, the 26-year-old wooed Lindsay with his sweet charm, goofy sense of humor and enderaing smile, but when his family drama revealed itself during hometown dates, the pair said goodbye. Despite also becoming a fan favorite (and the choice of runner-up Peter Kraus), the startup recruiter doesn't think he's up for the job as the next Bachelor. "I need to figure out a lot more about myself before I dive in and be the lead of anything," he told E! News. "I think I have a ways to go before I’m ready for something like that." Unglert isn't done with the franchise, though, as he'll try to find a connection on Bachelor in Paradise season 4.