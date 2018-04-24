Bachelor Producers Announce New Dating Series Hosted by Jesse Palmer: All About The Proposal

Becca Kufrin‘s upcoming season of The Bachelorette isn’t the only thing Bachelor Nation has to look forward to in the coming months.

ABC announced Tuesday that the masterminds behind the Bachelor franchise are teaming up to produce a brand-new dating series titled The Proposal — hosted by none other than former Bachelor and NFL star Jesse Palmer.

According to the network, the 10-episode series “will feature 10 eligible daters competing in four pageant-style rounds to win the heart of a mystery suitor or ‘suitress,’ whose identity is concealed from them.”

Each one-hour episode “will follow the male or female daters as they attempt to woo the mystery suitor with their words in a first impressions round; bare their souls in a beachwear round; answer the mystery suitor’s most pressing romantic questions; and strive to receive a seal of approval from the mystery suitor’s most trusted family member in the final round.”

“Daters that fail to connect with the mystery lead will be eliminated after each round, whittling the pool down until just two contestants are left,” ABC continued. “In a highly anticipated reveal, the final two will meet the mystery lead for the first time and “present a romantic proposal of their choice.”

Want to keep up on the latest from PEOPLE? Sign up for our daily newsletter to get our best stories of the day delivered straight to your inbox.

The Proposal will be executive-produced by Bachelor creator Mike Fleiss, alongside Martin Hilton, James Breen and Jason Ehrlich.

“Gonna be fun!!!” Fleiss tweeted Tuesday.

Jesse Palmer Stewart Cook/REX/Shutterstock

The new series marks Palmer’s first return to reality television since he led his own season of The Bachelor in 2004. Now a sports broadcaster and TV personality, Palmer, 39, split from his finalist Jessica Bowlin shortly after his season aired.

The Proposal will premiere this summer on ABC.