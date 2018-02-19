Bachelor Producer Remembers Carly Waddell and Evan Bass' First Date After Couple Welcomes Daughter

Days after Bachelor in Paradise alums Carly Waddell and Evan Bass welcomed their first child, daughter Isabella Evelyn, Bachelor producer Elan Gale posted a sweet tribute to the couple as he reminisced about watching them fall in love.

“It feels like only yesterday that I had the great pleasure of watching these two people meet, go on a date, vomit, then eventually fall in love and roll around in piles of paint,” he wrote alongside a picture of the pair sharing a smooch after a body painting date on the reality show.

“Through it all, they’ve both filled my life with laughter and humor and joy as individuals and together,” he continued. “Now, they have a new baby, and this baby is immeasurably lucky to have two of the most interesting, energetic, and loving people on earth as her parents. God bless Evan and Carly forever.”

Commenting on the sweet photo, Bass wrote, “Love you so much. I feel like Carly’s experience falling in love with me was good practice for childbirth. Excruciating, messy, but in the end SO AWESOME. Thank you for forcing her through the birth canal of love.”

Waddell also thanked Gale for introducing her to her future husband.

“She already loves her crazy uncle @theyearofelan,” she commented. “Thanks for making me eat hot peppers with @theebass, it was the worst, best idea you have ever had.”

Waddell and Bass welcomed their healthy baby girl on Thursday. She was born at 1:58 p.m., measuring 18¾ inches long and weighing 6 lbs., 8 oz.

“It was a perfect birth, no problems at all,” Bass told PEOPLE last week. “We were supposed to induce her today but Carly’s water broke 15 minutes before our alarm went off so Bella is setting her own birthday!”

“Carly is recovering well and the baby has had her eyes open for hours,” he added. “I cried a lot during the birth! We are smitten and cannot stop kissing, cuddling and adoring her.”

Waddell, 32, and Bass, 35, met on season 3 of the Bachelor spinoff. They tied the knot last June in the same place they fell in love: Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, televising their wedding on season 4 of BIP.

Puerto Vallarta is also where Waddell and Bass found out that they were expecting. In August, the pair told PEOPLE exclusively that Waddell was pregnant with their first child.

The couple announced their baby girl’s name in January. While Waddell wouldn’t allow Bass to name their daughter Evan, they were both overjoyed to reveal her moniker, explaining that they would call the newborn Bella for short.

“My sweet Grandma Bass was named Evelyn and she was the best,” explained Bass. “I hope that our daughter is fierce like her.”

Bella is Waddell’s first child and Bass’ fourth. His other three children — Nathan, Liam and Ensley — are from a previous relationship.