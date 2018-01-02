Following months of mounting anticipation, audiences finally got to watch Arie Luyendyk Jr. meet the 29 women that will race after his heart on season 22 0f The Bachelor — and they didn’t hold back on sharing their opinions about the contestants.
To kick off the New Year, the ABC reality series returned on Monday night with the premiere episode, when the 36-year-old former race-car driver, who was the runner-up on Emily Maynard‘s Bachelorette season in 2012, first greeted each of the ladies after they exited the limos and later spoke with them individually ahead of the first rose ceremony.
Fans were quick to take to social media, where they tweeted their thoughts about the contestants’ arrivals.
Some loved the introductions, including Weiner, Arkansas, native Tia, who jokingly gifted Luyendyk Jr. a miniature red plastic wiener, and Bekah, who arrived in a 1965 Mustang.
Others weren’t as amused/impressed.
And some were left with unanswered questions, including why Bekah’s age was not revealed.
Viewers also tweeted about Chelsea — a single mother and real estate executive assistant from Portland, Maine that received the first impression rose— whom some fans said reminded them of season 20 villain Olivia Caridi.
“Can we all agree that Chelsea is trying to be Olivia? #Bachelor,” one account holder tweeted.
“Chelsea reminds me of [Olivia Caridi] Pushy too!” another wrote.
Speaking with PEOPLE ahead of the premiere, the gray-haired suitor said he’s okay being called the “old” Bachelor.
“I’m in a different place in my life than when I was 30: a little bit older and wiser — and grayer, but it’s good,” he said.
To him, all that matters now is finding his happy ending — and returning to work as a realtor in Scottsdale, Arizona, this time with a fiancée by his side.
“I came to get engaged. I want to be married. I want to have kids,” he said. “I want to go back to the life I had six months ago but share that life with someone. I’m not going to go on Dancing with the Stars.”
The Bachelor airs Mondays (8 p.m. ET) on ABC.