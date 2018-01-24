Peter Kraus Approves of Bachelor Arie Luyendyk Jr. — and Doesn't Regret Turning Down the Gig

#BachelorNation’s reaction was swift when Arie Luyendyk Jr. was announced as this season’s Bachelor over fan favorite Peter Kraus — but the former contender for Rachel Lindsay‘s heart thinks the race car driver was the perfect pick.

“He seems like a good guy,” Kraus tells PEOPLE Now during a visit to the show on Wednesday. “He’s kind of like myself, kind of quiet and reserved. But when he speaks, he has something to say.”

Though Kraus is a Luyendyk Jr. fan, he admits he hasn’t watched much of this season. “I watched the first two episodes, and it was unhealthy so I quit,” he says.

Peter Kraus Craig Sjodin/ABC

That’s probably because Kraus had an emotional journey on Lindsay‘s season of The Bachelorette. His time on the series ended after he realized that although he certainly had very strong feelings for Lindsay, he wasn’t ready to propose.

“It wasn’t that I didn’t have those feelings for Rachel — I was definitely ready to proceed in a relationship with her. It was just, I wasn’t sure that it was ‘engagement’ at that time. I didn’t know if I was ready to do it,” Kraus explains to PEOPLE Now.

Doing the Bachelor after that “was not something [Kraus] was interested in,” he says.

“We had a couple talks here and there, and I didn’t feel it,” he says. “Why put myself at risk [and] put everybody else at a position where they’re going be upset with my decision at the end? So I just didn’t do it.”

Looking back, he stands by his decision — even if it means he and Lindsay haven’t kept in touch since.

“I enjoyed the experience and glad it happened,” Kraus says. “On to the next one!”